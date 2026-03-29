Buffalo Bills’ Myles Garrett Trade Dream Officially Shut Down by Browns GM

The idea was fun while it lasted. When the Cleveland Browns changed the language in Myles Garrett's contract, which pushed back the date he would get his roster bonus, the trade rumors went wild. As is often the case when an elite player hits the rumor mill, the Buffalo Bills were floated as a landing spot.

While Buffalo trading for Garrett always felt like a pipe dream, Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry made sure that dream would never become a reality.

While speaking with Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot, Berry said that Garrett is the face of the franchise. He not only said they weren't interested in trading him this offseason, but Berry added that Garrett is a "career Brown."

"I'd say this, Myles is a career Brown. He is one of the faces of our organization," Berry said.

"I think we've been very clear both past and present in terms of our feelings. I understand all the questions. I'll be honest, I don't really want to waste a ton more breath on the topic."

#Browns GM Andrew Berry confirms they’re not trading Myles Garrett after the contract revisions: pic.twitter.com/mstIQeny5c — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 29, 2026

Andrew Berry apparently isn't posturing

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett in attendance at the women's halfpipe final during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

It's not uncommon for teams to say one thing and do another. Just last season, the Dallas Cowboys repeatedly said they weren't interested in trading Micah Parsons, only to trade him to the Green Bay Packers.

This year, the Las Vegas Raiders stated they weren't moving Maxx Crosby, but attempted to send him to the Baltimore Ravens. A physical negated that deal, but the Raiders were still ready to move on despite previous claims.

That's not the case this time, says NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, who says the Browns are "adamant" about not trading Garrett. He also pointed to last offseason when Garrett actually requested a trade, and the Browns showed no desire to move him then either.

"It was not on the table last year. It is not on the table again this year," Garafolo said. "The Browns are saying they're not gonna trade him, and they've promised us that we're not gonna look dumb if we say that. So we'll see."

Garrett is coming off his second consecutive NFL Defensive Player of the Year campaign, and he broke the record for the most sacks in a single season. Cleveland, however, is coming off their seventh losing season during Garrett's nine-year tenure.

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