Buffalo Bills' new Highmark Stadium reaches important milestone

The Buffalo Bills’ new Highmark Stadium is nearing completion.

Per a report from WGRZ, the construction of the Bills’ home is 75% finished, which has allowed the project to remain on track to be complete in time for the team’s 2026 regular season.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills' new Highmark Stadium construction delayed

A spiral staircase and atrium area is seen as construction continues on the Buffalo Bills new stadium, across the street from their current home at Highmark Stadium, in Orchard Park, NY Thursday, July 10, 2025. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On track

“There are delays on every project in a project of this scale,” said President of the Erie County Stadium Corporation Steve Ranalli to WGRZ, which reported crews have recently been focused on installing the exterior gates before harsh winter conditions officially arrive in Western New York.

Crews’ concentrations have also been placed on the interior of the structure, including mechanical, electrical and plumbing installation, along with interior drywall, flooring and bathroom installations.

“They have 1,500 to 1,600 people on that site every day,” added Ranalli. “Basically seven days a week, around the clock working. I expect they'll get there.”

MORE: Construction crane accident reportedly threatens Bills' new Highmark Stadium timeline

Construction of the new Bills stadium hits 75% mark https://t.co/JqL81BM2u7 — WGRZ (@WGRZ) December 6, 2025

Price tag rising

The price tag of the new stadium, originally set for about $1.4 billion, has swelled to $2.1 billion, but the Bills have taken on the burden of paying the extra costs. WGRZ also reports that demolition of the current stadium is set to take place soon after the conclusion of the 2025 season.

With the final days inside their longtime home growing short, the Bills and their fan base will soon be able to enjoy the franchise’s new digs across the street. The target date for the team’s arrival at their new stadium remains July 2026.

—Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter—