Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens Live Stream, Start Time, TV & Viewing Info

The Buffalo Bills are back in action this week as they host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.

Buffalo is fresh off its bye week, which allowed wide receiver DJ Moore and tight end Dalton Kincaid enough time to get healthy. Moore has missed the past two games with a shoulder injury and his status was in doubt leading up to this game.

Kincaid did not miss any games, but was forced out for some time during the Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders with a chest injury. Both players will be active, however, as the Bills take on the Ravens. The same can't be said for right tackle Spencer Brown, unfortunately.

Brown has been dealing with a back injury, which tightened up once again during the bye week. With Brown being named among the inactive players this week, the Bills will start Tylan Grable. This will be just the third start of his career.

With the stage set, let's take a look at everything you need to know to catch the action as the Bills face the Ravens.

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens Live Stream & TV Info

Buffalo Bills RB James Cook carries the ball almost into the end zone against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, November 1, 2026

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Orchard Park. NY

Venue: New Highmark Stadium

TV Info: CBS

The CBS crew will consist of Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst) and Evan Washburn (reporter) this week for Buffalo vs. Baltimore. The head referee will be Clay Martin.

Betting Odds: Bills -3 | O/U: 54.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Bills -162 | Ravens +136

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Buffalo is 5-1 and in first place in the AFC East. They look to extend their lead in the division, while the Ravens are trying to get back into their race. At 4-3, they're currently in last place in a surprisingly tough AFC North.

Baltimore and Buffalo last played to kick off the 2025 season in a thrilling Week 1 shootout. The Ravens had a commanding lead in that game, up 34-19 entering the fourth quarter. Josh Allen and the Bills responded by scoring 22 points in the final quarter, winning at the buzzer on a 32-yard field goal from Matt Prater.

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