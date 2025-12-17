Christian Benford provides insight on injury ahead of Buffalo Bills' game vs. Browns

Christian Benford was absent for the Buffalo Bills’ Week 15 win over the New England Patriots, with a toe injury forcing him to the sideline for the critical AFC East tilt.

However, signs are pointing toward the Bills’ top cornerback making a quick return on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

While speaking with reporters after Wednesday’s walk-through practice, during which he was an estimated limited participant, Benford provided a bit of insight as to how his injury occurred and where his status stands with a few days remaining until the Week 16 matchup.

Positive update

Benford was injured during practice this past week, which forced him from the lineup against the Patriots. It was the latest ailment sustained by a Bills player in a practice setting, of which there have been many this season.

“Just competing,” said Benford regarding how the injury occurred. “We was competing. The ball’s in the air. I don't like losing. And I wasn't trying to do too much, but ended up being too much. You know what I’m saying? So, I wasn't trying to, but it's not something happened.”

As far as how he is feeling to start the practice week?

"I'm good,” he said. “You know, just taking it day by day.”

Replacement services

In his absence, Tre’Davious White and Maxwell Hairston served as the Bills’ starting cornerback duo against New England and performed well. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye finished the game 14 of 23 passing for just 155 yards, while White came away with his first interception of the season.

It was an admirable effort from Buffalo’s coverage crew, which, with or without Benford, will take on Cleveland’s rookie QB Shedeur Sanders this week.

Sanders is coming off his worst performance since taking the reins as the Browns’ starter in Week 12. Against the Chicago Bears this past week, he completed just 51.4% of his passes and was intercepted three times.

With the Bills’ playoff hopes nearly secured, it may be wise to rest Benford for another week. With that said, it appears he is trending in the right direction toward becoming fully healthy for Buffalo’s upcoming postseason run.

A promising sign, indeed.

