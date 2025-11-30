Two game-changing plays put Buffalo Bills in driver's seat vs. Steelers
The Buffalo Bills turned the ball over twice against a Pittsburgh Steelers defense known for taking the ball away. In the first two minutes of the second half, however, Buffalo delivered Pittsburgh a taste of its own medicine, taking the lead.
Mason Rudolph promptly entered at quarterback as Rodgers headed into the medical tent, and four plays later, he sailed a deep pass over Darnell Washington's head and into the arms of a waiting Benford along the left sideline. It was the cornerback's first interception of the season.
The Bills took advantage of the interception, putting together an eight-play drive that culminated in Allen finding Keon Coleman in the back of the end zone on fourth-and-goal to give them a 16-7 lead about halfway through the third quarter.
With those plays, Benford became the third Bill ever and the first since Drayton Florence in 2010 with a fumble return touchdown and an interception in the same game.
On a day in which the Bills have self-imploded offensively when they're not running effectively, defensive plays like those really help.
