Two game-changing plays put Buffalo Bills in driver's seat vs. Steelers

The Buffalo Bills turned the ball over twice against a Pittsburgh Steelers defense known for taking the ball away. In the first two minutes of the second half, however, Buffalo delivered Pittsburgh a taste of its own medicine, taking the lead.

The Steelers received the second-half kickoff up 7-3, and on the opening play, Aaron Rodgers moved around in the pocket before he was crunched from behind by Joey Bosa, jarring the ball loose. Next thing he knew, his nose was bloodied and Christian Benford scored a touchdown on a 17-yard return.

THAT'S HOW YOU START THE SECOND HALF‼️



Christian Benford x #ProBowlVote

pic.twitter.com/Gpy7sIVEvw — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 30, 2025

Mason Rudolph promptly entered at quarterback as Rodgers headed into the medical tent, and four plays later, he sailed a deep pass over Darnell Washington's head and into the arms of a waiting Benford along the left sideline. It was the cornerback's first interception of the season.

The Bills took advantage of the interception, putting together an eight-play drive that culminated in Allen finding Keon Coleman in the back of the end zone on fourth-and-goal to give them a 16-7 lead about halfway through the third quarter.

CB will take that. 😈



pic.twitter.com/LrQX3qMWAI — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 30, 2025

With those plays, Benford became the third Bill ever and the first since Drayton Florence in 2010 with a fumble return touchdown and an interception in the same game.

On a day in which the Bills have self-imploded offensively when they're not running effectively, defensive plays like those really help.

