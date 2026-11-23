It's all in a day's work for Buffalo Bills' edge rusher Greg Rousseau.

With Rousseau contributing two sacks, the Bills earned a division win over the Miami Dolphins, and the 2021 first-round draft pick earned an extra $500,000 in the process.

Furthermore, the 26-year-old Rousseau sits on the cusp of doubling that cash bonus.

Reaching 10.0 sacks in a season for the first time as a professional, Rousseau satisfied a performance-based contract incentive that unlocked the $500K bonus against the Dolphins on Sunday (per Spotrac).

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau (15) walks on the field during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the first season of a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $80 million in total, Rousseau has a two-tiered incentive tied to his sacks total along with a per game active bonus.

The edge rusher earns a $1 million payday by recording 12.0 sacks while the first $500,000 are awarded upon reaching double digits. Rousseau also earns an extra $20,000 every time he dresses for a game.

Prior to this season, Rousseau's single-season career high was 8.0 sacks, a mark he hit in 2022 and 2024.

While Rousseau needs 2.0 sacks to make an additional $500K, new teammate Amani Hooker is also approaching a half-million dollar payday. Hooker, a safety, made five interceptions prior for the Tennessee Titans prior to being traded to the Bills. His sixth pick will satisfy the incentive.

Postgame locker-room reaction

Joining running back James Cook, who set a NFL rushing record, Rousseau received a game balls from head coach Joe Brady in the locker room.

"I'm just grateful to be here.Really grateful. That's it. Put the ball down," said Rousseau to his teammates.

The 6-foot-7 menace off the edge made sure to share the credit for his individual accomplishment while speaking to reporters at his locker.

"It's [defensive coordinator] Jim Leonhard up there calling the plays. It's the DBs in the back end. It's everybody else on the front rushing together. It's not just a me thing," said Rousseau.

As for what's powering the career year, Brady attributed multiple variables, including a high level of confidence.

"His length is an absolute issue. Getting him on the edge and getting him in these one-on-one matchups with these offensive tackles, I think it's an advantage to us," said Brady. "I think he's playing really confident. I think every time he's out there, like any great pass rusher now, once you get a little taste of success, you feel like it's just going to keep rolling."

Next, Rousseau looks to keep rolling against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving night in Week 12.

Rousseau, who is 2.0 sacks away from the bonus, has recorded mutliple sacks in four games this season. Over five regular season matchups against the Mahomes-led Chiefs, he has totaled 2.0 sacks, nine QB hits, two pass deflections and one interception.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) in the second half at Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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