Cowboys legend declares Bills vs. Chiefs the biggest rivalry in sports today
The Buffalo Bills have a big game on the schedule this weekend as they host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.
As is often the case, this will be the game of the week, with all eyes on the two AFC powerhouses. For the past several seasons, these two teams have been viewed as the best in the conference, which makes it one of the best rivalries in the NFL.
According to former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, he thinks the rivalry is so good that it transcends the league. Romo, who will call the action for CBS, says it's probably the top rivalry in any sport.
"Well I think the expectations are the same as they basically have been, feels like for a decade. But you know, it's probably the top rivalry we have in sports. And we're so excited here at CBS, because we've been telling the story for so long," Romo said.
"I’m excited you got two, arguably the best quarterbacks in the National Football League and two of the best quarterbacks ever. And so, this is a big one because it’s been a little bit of a different start to the year for both these teams, but you know at the end of the year both these teams are going to have something to say about who’s coming through the AFC"
Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs rivalry has been one-sided when it matters most
During the regular season, Josh Allen and the Bills have the edge over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Allen is 4-1 in the regular season, but when the two teams have met in the playoffs, Mahomes continues to dominate.
Including last year's loss in the AFC Championship, Kansas City is now 4-0 in the postseason when these two elite quarterbacks face off.
This weekend's showdown will still have high stakes when it comes to final standings, but the Bills know they have to find a way to finally get a win in the playoffs to take control in this rivalry.
