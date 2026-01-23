Current State of Buffalo Bills Summed Up With One-Sentence Description

A loss in the AFC Divisional Round of the Playoffs led to a massive change for the Buffalo Bills this offseason.

Owner Terry Pegula decided to fire head coach Sean McDermott and promoted general manager Brandon Beane. The two are now searching for their next head coach, and they're casting a wide net, even interviewing surprise candidates like former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers.

The Bills are focused on finding a coach who can help star quarterback Josh Allen maximize his potential. Allen, who will turn 30 this offseason, has yet to reach the Super Bowl, which shouldn't be the case given his talent.

That's why Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report focused on Allen and getting this hire right for him, in his one-sentence summary of the current state of the Bills.

"The fact that Josh Allen went his entire 20s without playing in a Super Bowl is enough to bring on major changes, so finding the right head coach for the quarterback is the obvious pivot," Gagnon wrote.

Buffalo Bills have to get this hire right

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs against the Denver Broncos during the AFC Divisional Round. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The opening in Buffalo is one of the more appealing jobs the NFL has seen in years. Josh Allen, who won the 2024 NFL MVP award, is good enough to carry the Bills to double-digit wins every season.

Unfortunately, football is the ultimate team sport and even someone as talented as Allen can't get to the Super Bowl on his own. That's why this offseason is critical for the Bills.

They have to get this hire right to avoid wasting the remaining years of Allen's prime. There's work to be done beyond the coaching hire. Buffalo needs to improve their wide receiving corps, which was a major problem in 2025. Khalil Shakir led the way with 72 receptions for 719 yards, with Keon Coleman second among wide receivers with 38 receptions for 404 yards.

Beyond that, they need to find a more consistent pass rusher. The signing of Joey Bosa didn't work out as he had just five sacks on the season. That was second on the team, with Greg Rousseau recording seven.

If Buffalo can find the right coach and plug these two holes, they could wind up finally getting past the playoff wall.

