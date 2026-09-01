Patriots, Chiefs Poach Two Bills' Castoffs Who Could Return for Revenge This Fall

The dust has finally settled in the National Football League after the transactions made on Sunday and Monday, and there were many interesting moves that developed over the weekend within Western New York, as well around the rest of the league.

More specifically, there were a couple signings made to the practice squads of two Buffalo Bills AFC foes that might pique the interest of Bills Mafia and Bills’ coaches alike.

The inner workings in question?

AFC teams pluck P, FB, and CB from Buffalo’s roster

Aug. 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Former Buffalo Bills' punter Mitch Wishnowsky (19) looks on from the sideline prior to the start of a preseason game between the Carolina Panthers and the Bills at the new Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, most notably, in addition to Buffalo’s 2026 seventh-round pick Toriano Pride Jr. getting claimed by the Cleveland Browns from the cornerbacks room, former Bills’ starting punter Mitch Wishnowsky also inked a practice-squad deal with the New England Patriots, while Buffalo’s most recent fullback from this summer’s training camp—Ben VanSumeren—signed on with the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad, as well.

And, while fans might not think much of the recent moves made by the Browns, Patriots, and Chiefs at first glance—when looking a little deeper—it’s at least a little bit interesting where those players wound up, particularly Wishnowsky and VanSumeren.

Basically, it’s a page out of former NFL legendary head coach Bill Belichick’s handbook—snagging a divisional or conference rivals’ “scraps” in order to glean any and all information that the team can from said player—which makes sense considering current Patriots’ head coach Mike Vrabel played for Belichick from 2001 to 2008.

Ironically, Vrabel also had the pleasure of playing for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009 and 2010 right before current longtime Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid arrived in 2013. Reid clearly is no stranger to partaking in similar roster shenanigans like with the signing of VanSumeren on Monday.

Wishnowsky couldn’t win job in WNY, but will punt for Patriots

Former Buffalo Bills' veteran punter Mitch Wishnowsky (19) waits with fellow punter Tommy Doman Jr. on the sideline as other players stretch during Bills' training camp at St. John Fisher University on July 30, 2026 in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now, is there going to be a bountiful amount of information that can be taken away by each players’ new team?

Probably not.

However, it’s something to think about closely, nonetheless.

And, with that said, it appears that Wishnowsky might even be punting for the Patriots when New England comes to Highmark Stadium in Week Four on Sunday, October 4, at 1:00 p.m ET as the team’s regular starter, Bryce Baringer, whom the Patriots drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, was recently put on injured reserve following an injury he sustained in the preseason finale against the Browns on August 27.

That will definitely make the already highly-anticipated matchup in the AFC East even more intriguing at the start of October.

Former Buffalo Bills' veteran punter Mitch Wishnowsky (19) kicks the ball back to the New England Patriots during first-half action of an AFC East matchup at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Oct. 5, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Wishnowsky was unable to beat out current Bills’ rookie punter Tommy Doman Jr. this summer, the 34-year-old Australia native is still a quality player in the league who finished the regular season last year for Buffalo with an average of 45.3 yards per punt on 38 total kicks, which was actually good for the third-highest average of his seven-year NFL career according to Pro Football Reference.

Needless to say, he can still be a dependable specialist moving forward, and the Patriots were smart to swoop in for his services.

It’ll be interesting to see how he punts to start the regular season for Buffalo’s AFC-East rival.

Veteran VanSumeren couldn’t fulfill FB role for Bills, but might eventually fit in with Chiefs

Meanwhile, VanSumeren—although apparently not in Buffalo’s plans due to the team keeping four tight ends on the final roster—also found a way to still remain relevant in Western New York by latching on with the Chiefs’ practice squad.

The four-time “world” champions didn’t keep a traditional fullback on their final roster, with recent free-agent signing Khyiris Tonga and backup tight end Noah Gray presumably expected to fill that role on game days, at least for now.

Who knows, though?

VanSumeren could find himself on the field by the time Week 12 rolls around when the Chiefs come to town to take on the Bills for a primetime matchup in November on Thanksgiving night at 8:00 p.m. ET at Buffalo’s brand new stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Former Buffalo Bills' veteran fullback Ben Vansumeren (45) makes a reception against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of the preseason finale between the Bills and the Steelers at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Until that time, though, it won’t really be known if the former Philadelphia Eagles’ jack-of-all-trades fullback and former collegiate linebacker gave away any secrets of the trade that he may have learned during his time with the BIlls the past few months of the offseason since first signing with the franchise back on April 29.

Fans will just have to wait to find out.

But, luckily for them, the regular season in the NFL is just around the corner at the start of September.

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