Do the Buffalo Bills play today? Schedule for next Bills game
The Buffalo Bills are reeling after two-straight losses, which put a halt to their 4-0 start to the 2025 season. In Week 5, they were defeated by an AFC East rival, the New England Patriots. The following week, they lost to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football.
Buffalo is ready to put those losses behind them and get back to their winning ways. They won't be able to do so in Week 7, however, since they're on their bye week. They're one of two teams on a bye this weekend, with the Baltimore Ravens also resting.
RELATED: One move the Buffalo Bills must make at the 2025 NFL trade deadline
The Bills wound up with one of the earlier byes, which might wind up as a blessing since it not only allows them to regroup after their recent skid, but could help them get healthy. They're also going to be able to work defensive end Michael Hoecht and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi into the rotation with both returning from a six-game suspension.
When is the next Buffalo Bills game?
The Bills next game will be in Week 8 as they head to North Carolina to take on the Carolina Panthers. For those who aren't fans of staying up late for Buffalo games, this one will be a welcome change. The Bills will be in the early window once again.
RELATED: Bills have legitimate internal options to address all three positions of weakness
Date: Sunday, October 26
Time: 1:00 PM
TV: FOX
Location: Charlotte, NC
Venue: Bank of America Stadium
Carolina has been better than expected this season and proved against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 they can control the clock with their ground game. Bryce Young also had his way with the struggling secondary, so the Bills need to make sure they take this one seriously.
Buffalo is 1-1 on the road this season, knocking off the New York Jets in Week 2 but losing in Week 6 at Atlanta. Carolina is 3-0 at home and visits the Jets in Week 7.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —