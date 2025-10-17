One move the Buffalo Bills must make at the 2025 NFL trade deadline
The Buffalo Bills' defense has been the center of attention for this team amidst their two-game losing streak, and rightfully so.
They were carved up by wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots, then couldn't slow down running back Bijan Robinson in their Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Buffalo's two-game skid has them out of first place in the AFC East, but even worse, it has cast doubt on their status as Super Bowl contenders. That's why it would make sense for them to consider a move at the 2025 NFL trade deadline.
While it would be tempting to look for a big-name star such as defensive end Trey Hendrickson, the Bills are going to have two new defensive linemen on the field in Week 8 with Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi returning. What they need is someone who can give them more consistency at linebacker, where they've been plagued by injuries.
Buffalo Bills could target veteran LB help at NFL trade deadline
That's why Cody Barton of the Tennessee Titans could make sense for the Bills. Barton isn't a household name, but the 28-year-old has 49 career starts and has 38 tackles with two pass defenses in six games this season.
Tennessee is just 1-5, and while they feel good about Cam Ward, they still need a lot of talent around him as they continue to rebuild. That's why Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox believes the Titans would part with Barton for a mid-round pick.
"General manager Mike Borgonzi, who arrived this past offseason, may not be eager to move players he just added. If he's looking to the future, though, trading inside linebacker Cody Barton would be sensible," Knox said.
"Tennessee could expect a reasonable return for Barton, who has logged 38 tackles and two passes defended this season. Teams in need of linebacker help—because of injuries or poor play—should have his name circled."
Buffalo would be fine giving up a fourth-round pick for Barton, who could help them navigate through this season.
