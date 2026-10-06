Bills 2027 NFL Mock Draft Ushers in New Era For Secondary

The Buffalo Bills made some huge changes on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. After nine seasons with Sean McDermott as their head coach, the Bills decided to move on. McDermott, in addition to his head coaching duties, was also the architect of Buffalo's defense.

With him out, the Bills turned to Joe Brady as head coach and Brady hired Jim Leonhard as the new defensive coordinator. Leonhard employs a multiple-front defense, although their base scheme is more of a 3-4. That change itself was huge and while they're primarily utilizing many of the same players, there are a few new faces.

One of those additions is C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who had a huge game in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers. His performance is a reminder of how much a strong secondary can help a defense, which is one reason Cody Williams of FanSided has Buffalo adding a new safety in his latest 2027 NFL mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 29: Tae Johnson, S, Notre Dame

Notre Dame safety Tae Johnson reacts after intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter against the Boston College Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams believes the Bills have an offense that can be unstoppable, but says their defense lets them down too often. He believes adding Notre Dame's Tae Johnson could usher in a much-needed new era, while praising Johnson for his ability to play in coverage as well as against the run.

"I'm a broken record when it comes to the Bills, but my goodness does this back seven on defense need to be shored up to help Josh Allen and a near-unstoppable offense not be let down in big moments. Safety play has waned in Buffalo in recent year, and Tae Johnson is the type of player who can come in and be the new era for the Bills. He has great ball skills but also a quality ability to crash down and defend the run well, just as we've seen from successful safeties in Buffalo in the past," Williams wrote.

Johnson had a breakout campaign in 2025 for Notre Dame, recording 48 tackles, four interceptions, and three pass defenses.

The good news for Buffalo is that the cupboard isn't bare at safety. In addition to Gardner-Johnson, they've seen Cole Bishop develop into a quality starter. Gardner-Johnson is a free agent in the offseason, but has seemed thrilled with the staff thus far. Adding Johnson would solidify the group, while giving Leonhard plenty of options for attacking the opposing offense.

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