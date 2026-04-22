Bills Make Puzzling First-Round Peter Woods Pick in Expert's Final Mock Draft

Not another wide receiver, not another cornerback, not another edge rusher, but a defensive tackle? Really?

If Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane wants to irritate a large majority of the fan base, ESPN's Peter Schrager has provided the blueprint in his final mock draft.

Schrager has the Bills sticking at No. 26 overall on Thursday night in Pittsburgh, using their first-round selection on Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods.

Unless Buffalo believes Woods is the second coming of Ted Washington, then this pick does not present great value in this spot.

Not only is Woods likely not the best player available at this point (he's No. 39 overall on Daniel Jeremiah's Top 150), and it's highly unlikely the Bills have a first-round grade on him, but he doesn't even play a top position of need.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (DL29) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although another stout defensive tackle would be helpful to the new 3-4 scheme, one can argue that it's the fourth most-pressing need on that side of the ball, behind edge rusher, linebacker and cornerback.

“I'm going to have it ranked 1 to 26, like, no matter how the board falls. And no, I don't have anywhere near 26 first-round grades. So, that means I'm going into the second round," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane on his approach for Thursday night. "I'm going to have it ranked, ready to go, and we'll be ready no matter what. Again, we'll make decisions whether we think trade up, take the pick, or trade back."

Making the Woods pick even more puzzling, both Central Florida edge rusher Malachi Lawrence and Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion were both available when the Bills selected Woods.

Why Woods doesn't fit Bills' plan

Maybe, Schrager made his selection based upon intelligence, and he has a tip that the Bills are high on Woods internally. Still, it doesn't make the pick any less weird.

The 298-pound Woods is a bit undersized for the interior, and, although he's versatile, he's not a true fit at nose tackle. Furthermore, he's not coming off his best season as Schrager noted "his production dipped" in 2025.

After investing an early second-rounder (TJ Sanders) and an early fourth-rounder (Deone Walker) on the defensive tackle position in 2025, would the Bills be willing to use a 2026 first-rounder on another interior lineman at the expense of other positions?

It's hard to see Beane going that route.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) bats the ball down | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

What Bills should do in Round 1

Earlier this month, we explored two main choices that the Bills can make at No. 26 overall. The idea was initially raised by CBS Sports senior analyst Pete Prisco on One Bills Live.

"I think you look at the Bills, you have to do one of two things in that spot, at least in my estimation," said Prisco. "You either see a receiver you love, and you fall in love, you know you got DJ Moore, you can still get another one who can run, or you take that guy who can rush the passer, because that's something they really need."

Such an approach would mean Buffalo would likely draft Concepcion, Lawrence or even Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell, who stock has dropped a bit due to measurements.

Should Beane deem none of the aforementioned names as first-round worthy, then trading back for more picks is seemingly the route to pursue. There's also the possibility that those prospects last until Round 2, and the Bills can get them after moving down the board.

The Bills hold seven picks heading into the three-day event that kicks off on April 23.

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas AM Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs with the ball past South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Vicari Swain (4) | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images