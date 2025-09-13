Buffalo Bills' Top 3 NFL Draft needs, top prospects identified for 2026
The Buffalo Bills are focused on the New York Jets this weekend and the prospect of improving to 2-0 on the season.
Of course, the front office has their eyes down the road as well. While watching their team compete this year, they're also typically looking at where improvements need to be made.
RELATED: Keon Coleman vs. Sauce Gardner, and 3 other key matchups in Bills at Jets game
That's the case as well for Bleacher Report's scouting department, who recently identified every team's top needs as well as a few prospects to keep an eye on.
Draft Needs
- Interior Offensive Line
- Linebacker
- Safety
Fans might be shocked to see Bleacher Report identify safety as the No. 3 need, especially after the team's struggles on the back end in Week 1. As for the offensive line, they were excellent against the Ravens.
Looking deeper, however, this makes plenty of sense. Both David Edwards and Connor McGovern are free agents, so the Bills could find themselves in need of multiple starters.
As for the linebacker position, Matt Milano has been great but his age and durability concerns leave the position in flux going forward.
Top scheme fits to watch
- Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
- Whit Weeks, LB, LSU
- C.J. Allen, LB, Georgia
Three linebackers were identified, due to Milano's uncertain future, led by Sonny Styles of Ohio State. His style of play would be welcome by head coach Sean McDermott, who could use him all over the field.
"Matt Milano's time in Buffalo could be waning and Sean McDermott's defense is at its best with premium athletes roving the middle of the field. The Bills desire to field athletic linebackers who can cover should put Sonny Styles high on their board. He's a bit bigger (6'5, 243 pounds) than most of Buffalo's targets at linebacker, but they would make an exception for his athleticism a la Tremaine Edmunds." - Bleacher Report scouting department
C.J. Allen and Whit Weeks aren't as big as Styles, but they could be solid additions who excel in pass coverage.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —