Analyst reveals surprising top remaining need for Bills after NFL trade deadline
The Buffalo Bills went into the NFL trade deadline with a need at wide receiver, but despite rumors they were interested in adding talent, they didn't pull the trigger on any deals.
That means they'll go into the second half of the season with the same collection of pass catchers. It also means they'll ask 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen to help elevate the play of those around him. Again.
Looking ahead to the offseason, it would seem as though the Bills' top need would be wide receiver, especially with Keon Coleman failing to live up to his offseason promise. According to Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon, however, that won't be their top priority in 2026.
Gagnon admits fans and the media will focus on the wide receiver position. Still, he says they have more talent under contract at receiver than they do along the interior of their offensive line, especially with Connor McGovern and David Edwards set for free agency.
"Josh Allen's Pro Bowl center, Connor McGovern, is a pending free agent, and the Bills are already looking thin at guard. Focus from fans and media will be on the wide receiver position, but Buffalo has plenty of talent there. It's critical that the line remains steady for Allen and Co."
Even with OL concerns, the Bills have to address WR in 2026
For the past two seasons, the Bills have neglected to add a No. 1 wide receiver. Gagnon is correct that they have talent, with Khalil Shakir standing out as their top option.
The problem is they don't have that alpha who can stretch the field and take over games when offensive coordinator Joe Brady isn't able to scheme anyone open.
Buffalo expected Coleman to be that guy, but he hasn't taken off in year two. Through eight games, Coleman has 29 receptions for 284 yards with two touchdowns. He's averaging just 9.8 yards per catch and has made nearly no noise at all since a Week 1 explosion.
