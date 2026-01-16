New Bills' mock draft adds wide receiver with 'explosive burst' in Round 1

Throughout the 2025 season, wide receiver has been a sore spot for the Buffalo Bills. With Keon Coleman unable to develop into a consistent No. 1 option, the offense has spent much of the year looking for a difference-maker.

Injuries suffered by multiple wideouts in their recent playoff win have left them even thinner at an already precarious position. It also gives Coleman a chance to prove himself on a massive stage.

Even if he succeeds, the Bills have to get more help this offseason. That's the thought process for Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports, who released his new 2026 mock draft, which has Buffalo selecting an explosive wideout at No. 26 in USC's Makai Lemon.

USC wide receiver Makai Lemon catches a 32-yard touchdown pass against UCLA Bruins defensive back Kanye Clark. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Lemon, who also excels as a returner, is a dynamic, versatile receiver with explosive burst, top-tier route running and exceptional YAC ability, making him a threat at all three levels of the field. He excels in space and consistently creates separation with quickness, balance and body control, and has the tackle-breaking ability to turn short gains into big plays."

Lemon is coming off a breakout season for the Trojans, recording 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. As Wilson stated, he's also a weapon in the return game, averaging 23.5 yards per punt return in his career.

Makai Lemon is exactly what Bills' offense needs

USC wide receiver Makai Lemon warms up before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

As impressive as the numbers are, it's Lemon's versatility that stands out for the Bills.

They went after Coleman due to his ability to play on the outside, which is something this offense lacks. The problem is that he doesn't consistently create separation, which has stunted his growth.

Lemon, however, is an elite route-runner who routinely creates space between himself and the defender. He's also more than capable of playing outside, even though he does most of his damage out of the slot.

His positional versatility should stress defenses, while his pass-catching skill set provides Josh Allen with the type of reliable playmaker the offense has lacked in recent years.

