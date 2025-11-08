Bills Central

Bills' little-used third-round rookie 'needs to step up' for undermanned defense

After six healthy scratches, Buffalo Bills' rookie Landon Jackson is in line to see his share of snaps against the Miami Dolphins

Ralph Ventre

Bills defensive edge Landon Jackson cuts inside on edge Joey Bosa during line drills at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 24, 2025 in Pittsford.
Bills defensive edge Landon Jackson cuts inside on edge Joey Bosa during line drills at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 24, 2025 in Pittsford. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It's been a quiet half-season for Buffalo Bills' rookie defensive end Landon Jackson, but the third-round draft pick seemingly has a prime opportunity to change his trajectory in Week 10.

While he's been inactive for six of the season's first eight games, totaling only 28 defensive snaps and no tackles, a lot has changed in the days since the Week 9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

First, defensive end Michael Hoecht suffered a season-ending Achilles tear against Kansas City with veteran defensive end AJ Epenesa subsequently landing in concussion protocol.

“It's a big loss. I thought he [Hoecht] gave us a certain level of toughness, smarts, knowing how to play the game. We got to find somebody else that's going to step up," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott.

As one of only four healthy edge rushers currently on the Bills' 53-man roster, Jackson is presumably going to have the chance to be that "somebody else." In fact, McDermott called Jackson out by name later in the week.

Michael Hoecht
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is brought down by Buffalo Bills defensive end Michael Hoecht (55) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"Another player that I mentioned with the injury situation, some of the holes, that he needs to step up, and he knows that. Landon's been very conscientious. He's worked extremely hard every week," said McDermott.

The Bills invested the No. 72 overall draft pick in Jackson, a two-time All-Southeastern Conference performer for Arkansas. While he aced the NFL Combine, Jackson has been slow to establish a role for himself in Buffalo. He failed to stand out during preseason action en-route to being a healthy scratch six times this regular season thus far.

By comparison, fourth-round defensive tackle Deone Walker and fifth-round tight end Jackson Hawes have consistently made notable contributions over their first eight games.

Despite the slow start, Jackson sounds like he understands the assignment at hand.

"Really just mentally, physically be ready to go out there and there not be a drop off from those vets," said Jackson in a post-practice media scrum shared by WGR 550. "I just got to be mentally and physically prepared, take advantage of the opportunity and be able to step up to the plate."

By all indications, Jackson will have that opportunity when the Bills visit the Miami Dolphins on November 9 at 1 p.m. ET.

Landon Jackson (94)
Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Giants running back Dante Miller (25) runs past Buffalo Bills defensive end Landon Jackson (94) / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.