Keon Coleman and 3 other key Bills who must step up to avoid road upset vs. Jets
In the Buffalo Bills' Week 1 matchup, they needed a few players to step up and make plays in the fourth quarter to pull out a win over the Baltimore Ravens.
The New York Jets, Buffalo's Week 2 opponent, are far from the caliber of team that the Ravens are, but that doesn't mean the Bills can take the week off. The Jets have some weapons on both sides of the ball, and with the injuries and suspensions, the Bills will be without several key players.
So, how do the Bills avoid an upset? Stay aggressive on offense and force the Jets to try to keep up, which should put Fields into some mistakes.
Here are four players who are key to the Bills winning in Week 2 against the Jets.
Keon Coleman must stretch the field early
Keon Coleman had a huge game in the fourth quarter, catching seven passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. The Bills need him to be present throughout the game against the Jets, forcing their safeties to respect the Bills' deep passing game. This will open up everything underneath for Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid, as well as the running game.
James Cook Nneeds a ground game breakout
James Cook didn't do much on the ground last week against the Ravens, with just 44 yards on 13, just over three yards a carry. Even in the passing game, he was non-existent until the big 51-yard dump-off pass.
Outside of that one catch, Cook had four receptions for just seven yards. The Bills need to try to get him going on the ground this week, but that might be easier said than done. The Jets allowed just 2.7 yards per carry, but the Bills' offensive line is better than the Steelers.
Bosa & Rousseau must pressure early, dominate often
These last two we'll lump together. Bills' defensive ends Joey Bosa and Gregory Rousseau need to rebound in a big way from last week. The Bills made significant upgrades to their defense this offseason, but so far, it appears to have backfired. With Ed Oliver out, the Bills will be relying heavily on T.J. Sanders and Deone Walker.
Bosa and Rousseau can help alleviate some of the pressure on them if they can make plays in both run and pass defense. They have to get to Fields and stop Jets running back Breece Hall for a handful of tackles for a loss. Getting the ball back to Josh Allen and the Bills' offense quickly will allow the Bills to put the pressure on the Jets if they can get up on them early in the game.
