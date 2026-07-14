Buffalo Bills' Offense Offers 'Potential Bargain' WR for Your Fantasy Football Draft

The Buffalo Bills are banking on wide receiver DJ Moore to rediscover the form he displayed when he was last under Joe Brady's tutelage.

Should that happen, Moore will be considered one of the top fantasy football value picks for 2026.

Presumably with the idea of adding a potential WR1 to the mix for Brady's first season as a head coach, the Bills traded for the 29-year-old Moore prior to the start of free agency.

With the market rewarding a $114 million contract to a wide receiver of Alec Pierce's caliber, it's safe to say that Buffalo found better value by sending a second-round draft pick to the Chicago Bears for Moore. Afterall, the 2018 first-round pick has recorded single-season receiving yardage totals higher than Pierce's 2025 career year four times.

While the Bills seem unfazed, the one concern surrounding Moore is the fact that his 2025 totals —50 receptions for 682 yards— were career lows. The drop in production, however, is likely not a reflection of Moore's ability at this stage of his career.

Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs tries to tackle Panthers receiver DJ Moore during the first half on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at Ford Field. Lions Vs Carolina | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rather, his role in the offense, which seemed to lessen under first-year head coach Ben Johnson, can be viewed as the culprit. Although he started all 17 games, Moore earned only 85 targets as a receiver, marking the lowest volume since his rookie season with the Panthers.

In his first season with the Bears (2023), Moore secured 96 of 136 targets for a career-high 1,364 yards. In 2024, his career-high 98 receptions (140 targets) yielded 966 yards.

There is plenty of reason to believe that Moore, who made touchdown catches in both Bears' playoff games last January, remains highly capable, even if his average fantasy draft position suggests otherwise.

Essentially, pursuing Moore in fantasy drafts could land you borderline WR1 production without having to use a premium pick.

He's currently listed as the No. 26 wide receiver in Sports Illustrated's rankings, and guru Michael Fabiano is intrigued as a result. Examining "25 Stats You Need to Know Ahead of Your 2026 Fantasy Football Drafts," Fabiano included more on the list of 25 players.

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) catches a late fourth quarter touchdown to give the Bears the lead over the Green Bay Packers during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinoi | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michael Fabiano's expert analysis

"Moore’s metrics aren’t all that attractive as he enters his age-29 season, but his success under new head coach Joe Brady should still be noted. In two years together in Carolina while Brady was the offensive coordinator, Moore averaged a combined 14 points per game. ...

In 2020, he put up what remains a career-best 1,215 yards in the offense. Then, in 2021, Moore had 93 catches. A 14-point-per-game campaign last year would have ranked Moore 14th among wide receivers who played a minimum of nine games, yet he’s being picked as a flex starter (WR26) based on early ADP data. That could turn him into a potential bargain in 2026 fantasy drafts."

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore catches a touchdown pass against Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen likely agrees

The Bills' quarterback continues to sound enthusiastic about adding Moore to the arsenal, which leads us to believe that the wide receiver's ceiling may be higher than you think.\

"We're locker mates and to have that relationship that we already have, it's a pretty seamless fit," said Allen on a recent NFL Network appearance. "I'm just excited to continue to get to work with him and he's going to be a huge help for us this next season."

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