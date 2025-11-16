Bills' WR predicted to have huge day vs. Buccaneers with Dalton Kincaid out
Last week Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen had ample time to throw the football, but no wide-open receivers to choose from. Sunday at Highmark Stadium he'll have even fewer options.
With tight end third-leading target Dalton Kincaid out with a hamstring injury, Fantasy Football experts are predicting a big game for Allen's favorite receiver — Khalil Shakir. He was limited while wearing a red non-contact jersey throughout the Bills' week of practice due to ankle and rib injuries, but has been cleared for Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott, “He is heading in the right direction and should be in a good spot for the game,” said the Bills head coach on Shakir.
While the Bills have publicly questioned the effort of receiver Keon Coleman, Shakir is clearly becoming the Bills' WR1. He has a team-leading 45 catches, 58 targets and 457 yards. Kincaid, however, leads Buffalo with four touchdown grabs.
In their weekly "Start 'Em Sit 'Em" guide, NBC's Fantasy Football experts suggest a big day is looming for Shakir with Kincaid out. Writes NBC:
"Shakir has turned things around after a quiet start to this season. He has dominated targets since Week 3, racking up a 26 percent target share and catching at least five passes in all but one game over that stretch. Shakir missed much of the offseason with an injury and was slow to step up. He appears to be back to normal now and the Bills will be leaning on him even more this week with Dalton Kincaid out."
