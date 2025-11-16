Bills Central

Bills' WR predicted to have huge day vs. Buccaneers with Dalton Kincaid out

With third-leading receiver Dalton Kincaid out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Khalil Shakir should have a big statistical day.

Richie Whitt

Khalil Shakir
Khalil Shakir / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Last week Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen had ample time to throw the football, but no wide-open receivers to choose from. Sunday at Highmark Stadium he'll have even fewer options.

With tight end third-leading target Dalton Kincaid out with a hamstring injury, Fantasy Football experts are predicting a big game for Allen's favorite receiver — Khalil Shakir. He was limited while wearing a red non-contact jersey throughout the Bills' week of practice due to ankle and rib injuries, but has been cleared for Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott, “He is heading in the right direction and should be in a good spot for the game,” said the Bills head coach on Shakir.

Dalton Kincaid
Dalton Kincaid / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

While the Bills have publicly questioned the effort of receiver Keon Coleman, Shakir is clearly becoming the Bills' WR1. He has a team-leading 45 catches, 58 targets and 457 yards. Kincaid, however, leads Buffalo with four touchdown grabs.

In their weekly "Start 'Em Sit 'Em" guide, NBC's Fantasy Football experts suggest a big day is looming for Shakir with Kincaid out. Writes NBC:

"Shakir has turned things around after a quiet start to this season. He has dominated targets since Week 3, racking up a 26 percent target share and catching at least five passes in all but one game over that stretch. Shakir missed much of the offseason with an injury and was slow to step up. He appears to be back to normal now and the Bills will be leaning on him even more this week with Dalton Kincaid out."

Khalil Shakir
Khalil Shakir / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.