Four Players Buffalo Bills Need to Target in 2026 NFL Draft
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Many of the Buffalo Bills’ targets for the 2026 NFL Draft are starting to become clear.
The Bills have undergone various visits and meetings with prospects across the board as they begin to narrow down their focus with the first round scheduled for Apr. 23. A few players stand out from the rest of the group of those who have been linked to the team in recent weeks, including an explosive pass rusher, big-bodied wide receiver, under-the-radar linebacker and mechanically-sound cornerback.
Here are four players the Bills must target in the upcoming draft:
EDGE Cashius Howell
Howell is a special athlete with an impressive track record of harassing opposing passers. There are concerns regarding his ability to defend against the run, along with his short arm length of 30 1/4 inches. Still, the former Texas A&M defender is a great first-round fit for a Bills pass rush that lacks explosiveness off the edge.
Bradley Chubb was a nice free-agent addition. But this team needs more after 2025 third-round pick Landon Jackson was a bust before getting injured in his first professional season.
WR Denzel Boston
Monstrous measurements are enough to make Boston jump off the page. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound target has been a red-hot name throughout the predraft process, with his ability to win contested catch opportunities presenting a prospective team with a clear red-zone winner in Round 1.
Bills fans may be hesitant to take a player many view as Keon Coleman 2.0, but Boston is a more complete receiver than Buffalo’s former second-round pick. He previously visited the Bills and would be a strong addition to the team’s wide receiver room.
LB Jake Golday
Golday is expected to be drafted on Day 2, where the Bills are without a second-round pick. However, if they trade down to acquire a selection in Round 2, that would create a perfect fit for Buffalo to bring in the former Bearcats defender with hopes of him ascending to a starting role sooner rather than later.
Golday isn’t the most fleet of foot, running a 4.62 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. His lack of elite speed limits his versatility, but the 6-foot-4, 239-pounder is well-sized and projects as a force against opposing running games.
CB Malik Muhammad
A player whose stock is rising quickly, Muhammad is a bit undersized at 6-foot, 182 pounds, but his mechanically sound play style has impressed scouts during the predraft process. The former Longhorn met with the Bills, who are seeking additional depth at the cornerback position.
Muhammad could provide just that, as he is widely considered to be ready to contribute at the NFL level. Based on projections, he is slated to be selected on Day 2 of the draft.
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Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins ON SI to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.Follow alexbrasky