Buffalo Bills' GM Has More Free Agent Targets, But Plans to Wait Until After NFL Draft

Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane admits he has some more work to do when it comes to completing the roster.

The Bills need to reinforce their depth at multiple positions along with adding versatile pieces to new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's front seven.

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While Beane has targeted available veterans, including linebackers, the general manager revealed that both teams and free agents, at this stage of the process, tend to prefer a wait-and-see approach until after the NFL Draft.

"We do need to continue to add more [at linebacker]. We've had conversations through free agency with linebackers, other positions. We have not chosen to add one at this point," said Beane at the league meetings in Phoenix on Monday. "At this time, there's guys that are like,'you know what? I didn't get the money I was looking for. I kind of want to wait until after the draft and see where guys go.' You're kind of at that point with some of the vets that have played."

The 2026 NFL Draft will unfold April 23-25 in Pittsburgh with the Bills currently holding seven selections.

There seems to be an increasing possibility that Buffalo uses its Round 1 selection (No. 26 overall) on an edge rusher or linebacker. Regardless of which positions the Bills address during the draft, they'll still need to make more additions somewhere.

"We could still add someone between now and then, but I think, depending on how the draft goes, we could also add after," said Beane.

The general manager classified wide receiver Brandin Cooks in that category of veterans waiting for clarity.

"I think kinda what I said [earlier], seeing how the draft falls, seeing what our numbers are. I think that's kind of where's he's at, too. Making sure he doesn't go somewhere and a team drafts someone else," said Beane.

Cooks joined the Bills late in 2025 and wound up emerging as the team's top deep threat down the stretch.

Here are a number of the Bills most-pressing needs heading into the NFL Draft.

Primary backup cornerback (CB3)

The Bills need a trusted backup option for presumed starters Christian Benford and Maxwell Hairston. Veteran Tre'Davious White is still available.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'davious White (27) celebrates after an interception during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Inside linebacker depth

Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams and Joe Andreessen are the only three off-ball linebackers returning from last year's 53-man roster. Buffalo could add here through both the draft and free agency.

Edge rusher depth

The Bills signed Bradley Chubb to start opposite of Greg Rousseau, but after that the depth is thin, especially with Michael Hoecht coming off an Achilles rupture.

WR insurance

The Bills made their big swing by trading for DJ Moore, but another proven veteran would make the room even stronger. Cooks seems like a perfect fit for this role.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (18) catches a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half in an AFC Wild Card Round game | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Extra backup swing tackle

With the trusted Ryan Van Demark leaving for the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo probably wants to add another option to compete with Tylan Grable and Chase Lundt.