Buffalo Bills have new veteran wide receiver to target on NFL waiver wire
The Buffalo Bills' wide receiver problem went from bad to worse last week.
That's because second-year wideout Keon Coleman was benched for an entire game in Week 11.
The Bills made Coleman a healthy scratch after he was late for a meeting, marking the third time in his career — and second time this season — that Coleman has been disciplined.
Making matters worse, the Bills are still getting almost nothing out of Joshua Palmer, and the team's newest addition at the position, Mecole Hardman, got hurt after just one game.
The Bills could (and should) be exploring every option possible the rest of the season, and there is now a new one to consider.
According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks and the New Orleans Saints have mutually agreed to part ways, which will send Cooks to waivers.
A six-time 1,000-yard wide receiver, Cooks is not the player he once was.
In 10 games this season, Cooks has just 19 catches for 165 yards, but it is fair to point out the Saints have had a horrid situation at quarterback, so that has contributed to his underwhelming production.
That said, Cooks has been on the decline for a few years now, so there's no guarantee he'll do anything upon arriving in Buffalo.
Beggars can't be choosers, though, and the Bills should still take a flyer on him to see if maybe he can help their situation.
But one major roadblock is that the Bills have to claim him off waivers first.
At this point in the season, the waiver order is based on the inverse order of the league standings, which means Buffalo possesses the No. 26 spot in the waiver order.
There are several teams ahead of the Bills that could claim Cooks, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans, to name a few.
That said, general manager Brandon Beane should still put in a claim and hope for the best.
