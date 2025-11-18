Bills' newest addition likely unavailable Thursday night after mixed debut
Mecole Hardman went from electrifying start to disappointing finish during his Buffalo Bills' debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 16.
His first touch resulted in a 61-yard kickoff return, which stands as the Bills' longest of the season, thrilling the capacity crowd at Highmark Stadium.
His first punt return, however, put a damper on his debut. Receiving a punt at his own 41-yard line early in the third quarter, Hardman put the ball on the turf and the Buccaneers recovered at Buffalo's 43.
Hardman did not take the field for another return opportunity the remainder of the way, and the Bills subsequently ruled the wide receiver out due to a calf injury midway through the second half.
With Buffalo facing a short week due to a Thursday Night Football road game against the Houston Texans, it seems unlikely for Hardman to be available in Week 12. The Bills officially listed the new addition as a non-participant on Monday's practice report.
Hardman's snap count
In addition to seven special teams reps, the wide receiver logged four snaps on offense during his Bills' debut.
Hardman was targeted once on a 1st-and-10 deep ball that was slightly over thrown early in the second quarter.
Bills' other return options
Buffalo released return specialist Brandon Codrington, who was a healthy scratch for five of the first nine games, to create a roster spot for Hardman.
Running back Ray Davis stepped up to handle the bulk of kickoff return duties on Sunday, totaling 158 yards on four runbacks. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel was also deployed on kick returns.
While wide receiver Khalil Shakir is likely the team's most-reliable punt return, the Bills presumably prefer to protect him from a heightened injury risk. Elijah Moore and Keon Coleman have punt return ability, but both players were inactive in Week 11.
