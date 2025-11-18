Bills Central

Bills' newest addition likely unavailable Thursday night after mixed debut

The Buffalo Bills deployed their new, shiny return specialist in Week 11, but a calf injury may keep him on the shelf during this short week

Ralph Ventre

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mecole Hardman (16) returns a kickoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mecole Hardman (16) returns a kickoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mecole Hardman went from electrifying start to disappointing finish during his Buffalo Bills' debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 16.

His first touch resulted in a 61-yard kickoff return, which stands as the Bills' longest of the season, thrilling the capacity crowd at Highmark Stadium.

His first punt return, however, put a damper on his debut. Receiving a punt at his own 41-yard line early in the third quarter, Hardman put the ball on the turf and the Buccaneers recovered at Buffalo's 43.

Hardman did not take the field for another return opportunity the remainder of the way, and the Bills subsequently ruled the wide receiver out due to a calf injury midway through the second half.

MORE: Bills post second 'scorigami' win of season as Josh Allen achieves unprecedented feat

With Buffalo facing a short week due to a Thursday Night Football road game against the Houston Texans, it seems unlikely for Hardman to be available in Week 12. The Bills officially listed the new addition as a non-participant on Monday's practice report.

Mecole Hardman
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mecole Hardman during first half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hardman's snap count

In addition to seven special teams reps, the wide receiver logged four snaps on offense during his Bills' debut.

Hardman was targeted once on a 1st-and-10 deep ball that was slightly over thrown early in the second quarter.

Bills' other return options

Buffalo released return specialist Brandon Codrington, who was a healthy scratch for five of the first nine games, to create a roster spot for Hardman.

Running back Ray Davis stepped up to handle the bulk of kickoff return duties on Sunday, totaling 158 yards on four runbacks. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel was also deployed on kick returns.

While wide receiver Khalil Shakir is likely the team's most-reliable punt return, the Bills presumably prefer to protect him from a heightened injury risk. Elijah Moore and Keon Coleman have punt return ability, but both players were inactive in Week 11.

Ray Davis (22)
Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Kaevon Merriweather (26) / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.