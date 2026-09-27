Three Bills' Week 3 Player Props: Bet Josh Allen, Dalton Kincaid, Khalil Shakir

The Buffalo Bills boast one of the NFL's top passing offenses through the season's first two weeks, and one should expect them to continue their success through the air in Week 3.

While the Bills average a league-high 9.43 yards per pass play, the visiting Los Angeles Chargers enter the matchup as the NFL's 28th-ranked overall pass defense (262.5).

With Bills' franchise quarterback Josh Allen firing on all cylinders in his first two games under head coach Joe Brady, I'm banking on Buffalo's aerial attack to deliver again in Week 3.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady looks on during the first half against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are three passing-related player prop bets for the September 27 matinee. All odds are provided by DraftKings and are subject to change.

Josh Allen

3+ touchdown passes (+239)

Allen passed for three touchdowns in Week 2 against the Lions' defense, and the thought is he will repeat the performance against the reeling Chargers, who allowed Kirk Cousins to record three TD passes in a 26-14 home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

With Sean McDermott no longer around to neuter the passing offense, Allen will presumably continue to throw more often, especially downfield. That should create more opportunities for touchdowns through the air.

"The average depth of target is never important to me. It's about Josh, if the opportunity is there, being able to take advantage of it. When we have those, cashing in on them," said Brady this week.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass in the first half against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dalton Kincaid

5+ receptions (+103)

Kincaid, who is healthy and rolling, has hit this mark in each of the first two games.

He caught five of six targets for 130 yards against the Houston Texans in Week 1. Then, he made seven catches on eight targets for 95 yards and one touchdown against Detroit.

When the Chargers faced the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, they allowed tight end Trey McBride to make nine receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown. Between Kincaid's growing role in Buffalo's offense and the Chargers' subpar passing defense (28th in NFL), five receptions seem like a strong play on the Week 3 player props sheet.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) make a catch for a touchdown against Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Khalil Shakir

50+ receiving yards (+127)

This was a loss for me last week as Shakir pulled in only three of six targets for 38 yards against the Lions. Still, I feel comfortable going back to this well in Week 3.

Shakir is as reliable as they come, and he's slippery enough to turn a simple flanker screen into a 40-yard gainer. Plus, although I believe DJ Moore and Keon Coleman, who are questionable on the injury report, will play, they likely won't see a normal workload. Therefore, Shakir could get a few extra looks against the Chargers.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir catches a short pass and gains a first down during the second half at the Bills home opener game against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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