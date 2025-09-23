Bills’ most disappointing player through first 3 games is clear
The Buffalo Bills made several pricey investments this offseason, aiming to keep their core intact.
One of their top signings was defensive end Greg Rousseau. The 30th pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of Miami, Rousseau develop into a consistent presence on the edge and recorded eight sacks in 2024.
Buffalo locked him up with a four-year, $80 million extension. Through three games, however, he hasn’t made much noise at all.
Rousseau enters Week 4 with just five tackles and 0.5 sacks. To his credit, he hasn’t been bad, even earning a respectable 79.6 grade from PFF. That said, his lack of overall production has been somewhat disappointing.
Head coach Sean McDermott even stated they need more from Rousseau, while saying the fifth-year defender would agree.
"Greg has had some good reps, and then there's some other things that he would tell you he wants to do better in the first three games. Going forward, we are gonna need that, 100 percent," said McDermott.
Fortunately, the Bills’ defensive line as a whole has been good enough to withstand the slow start. Rousseau should eventually benefit from the attention his teammates are generating, allowing him to start producing the way Buffalo expected.
