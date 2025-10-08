Bills' last trip to Atlanta produced shocking upset with names like Ramon Humber
It's been eight years since the Buffalo Bills last went down to the ATL to face the Falcons, and they were the second team to ever step into Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a regular-season affair. This would turn out to be a shocking one.
The Bills entered the game at 2-1, having upset the Denver Broncos, and would face an Atlanta team that looked primed to advance to 4-0, as they were eight-point favorites coming in.
The Falcons wore their throwback jerseys that day, and the Bills will follow suit for Monday night's matchup.
TRENDING: Buffalo Bills bolster CB position with signing of another familiar face
Matt Ryan, the reigning NFL MVP, was certain to lead the Falcons back to the Super Bowl in style, and this game would be just a stepping stone. However, he would have things unravel in front of him.
Already down right tackle Ryan Schraeder, Ryan saw All-Pro Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu both leave the game with injuries, leaving him with a bare-bones receiving group. These absences made things easier for the Bills on defense.
Eddie Yarbrough, who stepped in relief of the injured Shaq Lawson on the edge, pressured Ryan consistently despite not recording a sack, and first-year Bill Micah Hyde recorded two interceptions.
Meanwhile, the linebacking corps was comprised of Preston Brown, Ramon Humber and Lorenzo Alexander.
MORE: Bills officially install players' favorite upgrade in new Highmark Stadium
On offense, the Bills, who had the No. 1 rushing offense the year prior, struggled to get LeSean McCoy going. He had only 76 rushing yards on 20 carries, but Buffalo attacked effectively through the air.
McCoy had 32 receiving yards on three passes from Tyrod Taylor, but only one Bill had more receiving yards than him. That was tight end Charles Clay, who caught five passes for 112 yards, including a 44-yarder. He repeatedly found space against Atlanta's linebackers, including future Pro Bowler Deion Jones.
Taylor finished the game 12-of-20 passing for 182 yards and a touchdown, which went to preseason trade acquisition Jordan Matthews.
RELATED: Five teams that pose biggest threat to Buffalo Bills in a wild AFC this season
The Bills got help from kicker Stephen Hauschka, who was 3-for-3 on field goals, all in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead 56-yarder.
Atlanta had a chance to take the lead in the final minute, but the Bills defended back-to-back passing plays on 3rd-and-1 and 4th-and-1 to seal a 23-17 upset. It was a defining win for the Bills that helped them break their 17-year playoff drought, the longest in pro sports at the time.
There'll be no such drought to break this time around for Buffalo, but it'll look to bounce back after a smack in the face the New England Patriots handed to them.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —