Three new additions crowd Bills' injury report with Thursday Night Football on tap

Ralph Ventre

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills guard Connor McGovern (66) prepares to hike the ball to quarterback Josh Allen (17)
Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills guard Connor McGovern (66) prepares to hike the ball to quarterback Josh Allen (17) / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
It's certainly not ideal, especially considering that the Buffalo Bills are facing a short week.

The Bills' injury report grew to 16 total players on Monday. With the team holding a walkthrough practice ahead of the November 20 road game against the Houston Texans, player participation is only an estimation.

"Somewhat to be expected just coming off a game yesterday. Key is we gotta get them as fresh as we can for Thursday night," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott.

While wide receiver Khalil Shakir popped up on the report due to a personal absence, three others are new additions to the list due to injuries.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel and return specialist Mecole Hardman were non-participants on Monday as the Bills prepare for their second Thursday Night Football appearance of the season. Starting center Connor McGovern was limited due to an ankle issue.

Curtis Samuel
Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) runs during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Of the three players who were unavailable for the Week 11 win, tight end Dalton Kincaid and defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis remained inactive while linebacker Shaq Thompson practiced in full.

Kincaid and Mathis are likely longshots to play in Thursday, especially with the quick turnaround. Kincaid pulled his hamstring in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins. Mathis also went down in the loss to Miami with a shoulder problem. Thompson has missed the last three games while fighting a hamstring injury.

"Somewhere in there you'd like to be able to get in some level of practice. That's probably the biggest [challenge], finding a delicate balance between not practicing, doing a walkthrough and getting some level of practice in. We'll find that sweet spot," said McDermott.

Also notable, safety Jordan Poyer and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones were limited participants after being granted veteran rest on Monday.

Bills' Official Injury Report (Week 12)

MONDAY
WR Mecole Hardman (calf) — DNP

TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — DNP

DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — DNP

WR Curtis Samuel (elbow/neck) — DNP

WR Khalil Shakir (personal) — DNP

CB Christian Benford (groin) — Limited

CB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Limited

DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Limited

NCB Taron Johnson (groin) — Limited

DT DaQuan Jones (vet rest) — Limited

C Connor McGovern (ankle) — Limited

WR Joshua Palmer (ankle/knee) — Limited

DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Limited

S Jordan Poyer (vet rest) — Limited

LB Dorian Williams (groin) — Limited

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — Full

Mecole Hardman (16)
Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mecole Hardman (16) returns a kickoff in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

