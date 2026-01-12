Josh Allen gives 2-word response when updating injury status before game vs. Broncos

Josh Allen battled through a number of injuries to lead the Buffalo Bills to a well-earned Wild-Card win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And after the game, he provided a two-word update on the status of his various ailments sustained throughout the course of the contest.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) during the third quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allen’s injuries

Allen was in visible pain on three separate occasions during the win over Jacksonville.

The Bills’ quarterback was evaluated for both head and lower-body injuries, while he was also banged up after his hand bounced off the helmet of one of his offensive linemen. But during his postgame comments, he downplayed concerns of any of the ailments.

“We’re good," he said.

“Just got rolled up a little bit,” added Allen when asked about the play that resulted in his most worrisome injury of the evening, which came when he scored a rushing touchdown but was contacted awkwardly.

He continued, “Sometimes those get a little funky when you got a lot of big dudes at your feet.”

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second half in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Existing ailment

Allen entered the game with a foot injury that has hampered him dating back to a Week 16 win over the Cleveland Browns. There is no telling if there was a recurrence of that on Sunday against the Jaguars or if the ailment discussed affected another area of the body.

We will learn more about the status of the Bills’ quarterback when Sean McDermott meets the media on Monday, but as of now, it appears as if Allen escaped any sort of long-term condition.

That’s good news as the Bills are set to meet the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round on Saturday. The time of Buffalo’s next postseason game has yet to be determined.

