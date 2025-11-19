Bills Central

No progress for three Bills' offensive weapons on crowded Week 12 injury report

It's seemingluy likely that the Buffalo Bills will be without a trio of pass-catchers on Thursday Night Football against the Houston Texans

Ralph Ventre

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a catch for a touchdown
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a catch for a touchdown / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills listed only one status upgrade amongst the 16 players on the team's Week 12 injury report.

Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, who missed the November 16 win due to a shoulder issue, progressed from non-participant to limited participant on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a lack of progress for tight end Dalton Kincaid, wide receiver Curtis Samuel and wide receiver Mecole Hardman is not a good sign on a short week.

MORE: Bills' short week underscores NFL scheduling disadvantages in race vs. Patriots

Kincaid injured his hamstring in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins while Samuel (elbow/neck) and Hardman (calf) are new additions to the injury report in the wake of the Week 12 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After missing back-to-back practices, it's unlikely any of the three will be available for the Thursday Night Football road game against the Houston Texans.

In total, 11 of the 16 players practiced on a limited basis on Tuesday, including starting center Connor McGovern, who is bothered by an ankle.

Connor McGovern (66)
Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills guard Connor McGovern (66) prepares to hike the ball to quarterback Josh Allen (17) / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The only full participant, for a second day in a row, was linebacker Shaq Thompson. After missing the last three games due to a hamstring injury, the veteran is trending toward a return Thursday.

RELATED: Bills' Gabe Davis reveals 2024 knee injury was more serious than advertised

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir was absent for the second straight day due to a personal matter. His wife has since revealed, on Instagram, that the couple welcomed a newborn child on Monday.

Due to the fact that the Bills hosted walkthrough practices, player status is estimated.

Bills' Official Injury Report (Week 12)

TUESDAY
WR Mecole Hardman (calf) — DNP

TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — DNP

WR Curtis Samuel (elbow/neck) — DNP

WR Khalil Shakir (personal) — DNP

CB Christian Benford (groin) — Limited

CB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Limited

DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Limited

NCB Taron Johnson (groin) — Limited

DT DaQuan Jones (vet rest) — Limited

DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — Limited

C Connor McGovern (ankle) — Limited

WR Joshua Palmer (ankle/knee) — Limited

DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Limited

S Jordan Poyer (vet rest) — Limited

LB Dorian Williams (groin) — Limited

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — Full

Curtis Samuel TD
Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

MONDAY
WR Mecole Hardman (calf) — DNP

TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — DNP

DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — DNP

WR Curtis Samuel (elbow/neck) — DNP

WR Khalil Shakir (personal) — DNP

CB Christian Benford (groin) — Limited

CB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Limited

DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Limited

NCB Taron Johnson (groin) — Limited

DT DaQuan Jones (vet rest) — Limited

C Connor McGovern (ankle) — Limited

WR Joshua Palmer (ankle/knee) — Limited

DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Limited

S Jordan Poyer (vet rest) — Limited

LB Dorian Williams (groin) — Limited

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — Full

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.