No progress for three Bills' offensive weapons on crowded Week 12 injury report
The Buffalo Bills listed only one status upgrade amongst the 16 players on the team's Week 12 injury report.
Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, who missed the November 16 win due to a shoulder issue, progressed from non-participant to limited participant on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, a lack of progress for tight end Dalton Kincaid, wide receiver Curtis Samuel and wide receiver Mecole Hardman is not a good sign on a short week.
Kincaid injured his hamstring in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins while Samuel (elbow/neck) and Hardman (calf) are new additions to the injury report in the wake of the Week 12 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After missing back-to-back practices, it's unlikely any of the three will be available for the Thursday Night Football road game against the Houston Texans.
In total, 11 of the 16 players practiced on a limited basis on Tuesday, including starting center Connor McGovern, who is bothered by an ankle.
The only full participant, for a second day in a row, was linebacker Shaq Thompson. After missing the last three games due to a hamstring injury, the veteran is trending toward a return Thursday.
Wide receiver Khalil Shakir was absent for the second straight day due to a personal matter. His wife has since revealed, on Instagram, that the couple welcomed a newborn child on Monday.
Due to the fact that the Bills hosted walkthrough practices, player status is estimated.
Bills' Official Injury Report (Week 12)
TUESDAY
WR Mecole Hardman (calf) — DNP
TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — DNP
WR Curtis Samuel (elbow/neck) — DNP
WR Khalil Shakir (personal) — DNP
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Limited
CB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Limited
DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Limited
NCB Taron Johnson (groin) — Limited
DT DaQuan Jones (vet rest) — Limited
DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — Limited
C Connor McGovern (ankle) — Limited
WR Joshua Palmer (ankle/knee) — Limited
DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Limited
S Jordan Poyer (vet rest) — Limited
LB Dorian Williams (groin) — Limited
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — Full
MONDAY
WR Mecole Hardman (calf) — DNP
TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — DNP
DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — DNP
WR Curtis Samuel (elbow/neck) — DNP
WR Khalil Shakir (personal) — DNP
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Limited
CB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Limited
DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Limited
NCB Taron Johnson (groin) — Limited
DT DaQuan Jones (vet rest) — Limited
C Connor McGovern (ankle) — Limited
WR Joshua Palmer (ankle/knee) — Limited
DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Limited
S Jordan Poyer (vet rest) — Limited
LB Dorian Williams (groin) — Limited
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — Full
