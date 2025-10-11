'Promising signs' hint Ed Oliver 'ready' for Monday Night Football return to action
He was a gamewrecker in his only appearance thus far this season.
Buffalo Bills' defensive tackle Ed Oliver has been on the shelf due to an ankle sprain that he suffered during a Week 2 practice. Initially in a walking boot, Oliver has progressively improved over the past four weeks, and he may be ready to finally return to game action.
Taking a step forward, the 27-year-old Oliver practiced, on a limited basis, leading up to the Week 5 game against the New England Patriots.
Oliver has been a limited participant again this week as the Bills prepare for an October 13 primetime appearance against the Atlanta Falcons, but he has noticed improvement in recent days.
“Feel good. Feel a lot better than last week. A lot more confident," said Oliver in audio shared on WGR 550 AM following Friday's practice in Orchard Park.
With Falcons' dynamic running back Bijan Robinson on deck, the Bills could certainly use Oliver's presence come gameday.
"Very explosive, really good football player, and really hard to stop at the same time. So, he looks like he's got a real bright future," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott.
Hat tip to Justin Siejak for citing Next Gen Stats on X, noting "Since 2019, Oliver has stuffed ball carriers at the highest rate (5.4%) among defensive tackles with 500+ run snaps." In the Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Oliver registered three tackles-for-loss (1.0 sack) and forced a pivotal fourth-quarter fumble.
As for whether the 2019 first-round pick will be available to contribute on the road in Week 6, there's still a bit of uncertainty although it looks "promising."
"I'm ready. I'm still not where I need to be, but I'm a lot better than last week. So just promising signs to go back out there and do my thing," said Oliver.
The Bills visit the Falcons for a 7:15 p.m. ET kickoff on Monday Night Football.
