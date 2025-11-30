Keon Coleman expected to return to Buffalo Bills' lineup in Week 13 vs. Steelers

Following a two-game absence, Keon Coleman is set to return to the Buffalo Bills’ lineup for a Week 13 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per reports.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed on Sunday morning that the second-year wide receiver is expected to play when the Bills meet their AFC foe at 4:25 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“Keon Coleman, who has been in the doghouse, I think it’s fair to say, for the last couple of weeks, is expected to be active today,” reported Rapoport. “We will see how many snaps he gets, but is expected to be active, so at least there is some positivity there for the Bills.”

Coleman was disciplined due to his tardiness while attending a team meeting leading into a Week 11 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was subsequently deemed a healthy scratch the following week against the Houston Texans. However, Head Coach Sean McDermott revealed that Coleman’s second absence was due to a short turnaround entering Week 12, rather than another instance of discipline for the former second-round pick.

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

McDermott’s comments left the door open for Coleman’s return against Pittsburgh, and per Rapoport, it appears as if he will indeed re-enter the Bills’ lineup this week.

Coleman has totaled 32 receptions for 330 yards and three touchdowns this season, with much of that production coming during a Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Coleman finished that game with eight receptions for 112 yards and a score. Since that matchup, Coleman has averaged just three receptions for 27 yards through his other eight games played.

