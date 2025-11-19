Historic day leads to weekly award No. 17 for Buffalo Bills' No. 17
Josh Allen put the Buffalo Bills on his shoulders in the team's 44-32 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and no one could look at someone else's performance in Week 11 and say it was better than his.
Allen won his 17th AFC Offensive Player of the Week award, as announced on Wednesday, after throwing and rushing for three touchdowns each as the Bills got back in the win column.
It was a historic day for the reigning NFL MVP, as he became the only player in NFL history with multiple games of 3+ passing TDs and 3+ rushing TDs after doing so in Week 15 last season against the Los Angeles Rams.
Also, Allen became the player with the most career TDs by someone before 30 years of age with 290, passing Peyton Manning, who had 288.
With this latest win, Allen has the Bills back in the fold as Super Bowl contenders in the AFC alongside the rival New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts, both of which have only two losses.
Allen still trails a surprise figure in the MVP race, but if he keeps putting up numbers like he did on Sunday, he'll catch up in no time.
