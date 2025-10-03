Josh Allen earns major national praise as Bills’ hot start continues
The Buffalo Bills are one of two teams still undefeated after the first four games of the season. While they've played well on both sides of the ball, quarterback Josh Allen is leading the way.
Buffalo's quarterback won the NFL MVP award following the 2024 season and picked up right where he left off. He's completed 70.2 percent of his passing attempts for 964 yards with a 7-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
That efficiency has the Bills second in offensive points and yardage entering Week 5. It's also why Connor Orr of SI.com gave Allen the quarter-season NFL MVP award.
"That said, Allen has been the picture of quarterback efficiency and the Bills’ success rate is staggering when you factor in the utter likelihood of a drive ending in points," Orr wrote.
"Buffalo is third in points per play, second in first downs logged and first in EPA per play. At this point, Allen may be at the peak of his physical powers and, simultaneously, the height of his comfort level in the offense."
Orr said Dak Prescott is the only other player he has in consideration, but given the Bills' 4-0 record compared to 1-2-1, Allen gets the nod. Allen has been everything Buffalo hoped he would be when they selected him in the 2018 NFL draft, and has truly soared under offensive coordinator Joe Brady.
As long as he continues to perform as he has to start the season, Allen will again be in the mix when the league announces its MVP following the 2025 campaign.
