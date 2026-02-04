Josh Allen on What the Bills Can Expect From Joe Brady as Head Coach

Josh Allen is making the rounds during Pro Bowl week, even though the Buffalo Bills quarterback didn’t participate in the actual Pro Bowl.

Allen has been recovering from a foot injury, but has still made multiple appearances virtually. One of the latest was on NFL Network, which included former NFL player Michael Robinson asking Allen about his new head coach, Joe Brady.

Robinson said Allen has seen how Brady interacts when standing in front of the offense, but said it would be different in front of the whole team. He asked how Brady will handle this, and Allen had nothing but praise for Brady, saying he’s as real as it gets.

“Well, I think what you're going to get with Coach Brady, it's weird to call him that. I’ve called him Joe for three and a half years. But he's as real as it gets. He's never going to be the one to place blame anywhere, but he's going to point the thumb,” Allen said.

“And that's what, you know, this offense loves about him. He's as real as it gets. He's a leader of men. He's a brilliant offensive mind. He's been around a lot of, you know, brilliant offensive minds throughout his career. Yeah. And I'm very excited, very happy for him. He's worked really hard to get this opportunity and looking forward to how this is going to look in the future.”

.@BuffaloBills QB Josh Allen joined SB LIVE to discuss his new head coach Joe Brady, what he sees in Drake Maye, and how Mike Macdonald's Seahawks defense can be a problem.@Mike_Yam @RealMikeRob @wyche89 pic.twitter.com/6TI8vSjCM2 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 3, 2026

Brady has been just as complimentary of Allen, saying recently the star quarterback makes even his bad play calls look good.

Offense won’t be the primary concern for the Bills in 2026

New Bills head coach Joe Brady answers questions during a press conference at the Bills field house. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buffalo wanted to keep Brady due to his rapport with Allen. Their offense had issues in 2025, but they’re still capable of winning against anyone. The question now, however, shifts to the defense.

Former head coach Sean McDermott always had Buffalo playing well defensively, even in 2025 when injuries were a major problem. His ability to scheme a defense was huge in their success, and that leaves them with questions heading into 2026.

The good news is that the Bills landed Jim Leonhard, an excellent defensive coordinator candidate but he’s going to have some big shoes to fill.

