Four Bills who exceeded expectations in memorable Week 1 win
There has been a lot of talk about the Buffalo Bills' historic win over the Ravens on Sunday night, and maybe it's time to turn the page to next weekend, when the Bills take on the Jets, but let's hold off on that for just a few minutes.
For the Bills to pull off a miraculous comeback, they needed some unexpected performances, and we have identified four that fit the description.
Keon Coleman’s fourth-quarter heroics
Keon Coleman stepped up like an elite receiver on Sunday night and was quarterback Josh Allen's go-to in the fourth quarter.
Coleman pulled in seven receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter alone. He also forced a defensive pass interference against the Ravens.
Coleman finished the night with eight receptions, 112 yards, and a touchdown, and was instrumental in the Bills' comeback win.
Jackson Hawes delivers clutch reception
Rookie tight end Jackson Hawes didn't do much in terms of the stat sheet, but his one reception for 29 yards set up the Bills for a fourth-quarter touchdown to pull within two points of the Ravens.
His coaches have called him the best blocking tight end they've ever worked with, and his overall PFF grade was higher than anyone in the Bills game, at 93.7.
Dorian Strong shows long-term promise
Dorian Strong had some rookie moments, but if you follow some reports, he did not allow a single reception. PFF scored him with one allowed catch for 36 yards, though.
Still, he played well throughout the game, and if he continues to get valuable starter reps, it will be huge for the Bills down the road. One play in particular that stood out was his one-on-one tackle of Derrick Henry. Not many cornerbacks can do that.
Ed Oliver’s game-changing impact
Ed Oliver had the best game of his career.
Oliver was credited with three tackles for a loss, one sack, a quarterback hit, and the pivotal forced fumble of Henry. Without Oliver's performance against the Ravens, the Bills simply don't win that game, and we would be having a very different conversation today.
