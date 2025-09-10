Bills Central

Four Bills who exceeded expectations in memorable Week 1 win

The Bills’ stunning 41–40 comeback over the Ravens was fueled by four unexpected standouts who rose when it mattered most.

Ronnie Eastham

Bills Matt Prater kicks the ball for the field goal, winning the Bills game over the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025.
Bills Matt Prater kicks the ball for the field goal, winning the Bills game over the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
There has been a lot of talk about the Buffalo Bills' historic win over the Ravens on Sunday night, and maybe it's time to turn the page to next weekend, when the Bills take on the Jets, but let's hold off on that for just a few minutes.

For the Bills to pull off a miraculous comeback, they needed some unexpected performances, and we have identified four that fit the description.

Keon Coleman’s fourth-quarter heroics

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman runs after a catch late in the Bills win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Keon Coleman stepped up like an elite receiver on Sunday night and was quarterback Josh Allen's go-to in the fourth quarter.

Coleman pulled in seven receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter alone. He also forced a defensive pass interference against the Ravens.

Coleman finished the night with eight receptions, 112 yards, and a touchdown, and was instrumental in the Bills' comeback win.

Jackson Hawes delivers clutch reception

Buffalo Bills rookie tight end Jackson Hawes during warmups prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes (85) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Rookie tight end Jackson Hawes didn't do much in terms of the stat sheet, but his one reception for 29 yards set up the Bills for a fourth-quarter touchdown to pull within two points of the Ravens.

His coaches have called him the best blocking tight end they've ever worked with, and his overall PFF grade was higher than anyone in the Bills game, at 93.7.

Dorian Strong shows long-term promise

Buffalo Bills rookie cornerback Dorian Strong tackles Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry.
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball during the second quarter against Buffalo Bills cornerback Dorian Strong (43). / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Dorian Strong had some rookie moments, but if you follow some reports, he did not allow a single reception. PFF scored him with one allowed catch for 36 yards, though.

Still, he played well throughout the game, and if he continues to get valuable starter reps, it will be huge for the Bills down the road. One play in particular that stood out was his one-on-one tackle of Derrick Henry. Not many cornerbacks can do that.

Ed Oliver’s game-changing impact

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson before he can get the pass off during first-half action against the Baltimore Ravens. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ed Oliver had the best game of his career.

Oliver was credited with three tackles for a loss, one sack, a quarterback hit, and the pivotal forced fumble of Henry. Without Oliver's performance against the Ravens, the Bills simply don't win that game, and we would be having a very different conversation today.

