Bills vault up among AFC Super Bowl contenders in Week 12 Power Rankings
The Buffalo Bills are back. Back to being led by the one-man wrecking ball that is Josh Allen. Back to their winning ways.
And, according to The Athletic, back among the Super Bowl contenders in the AFC.
MORE: Texans' injury news points to Bills facing backup QB Thursday night in Houston
In its Power Rankings posted after Week 11, the NFL experts at The Athletic moved the Bills up from No. 11 to No. 7 after the convincing 44-32 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend at Highmark Stadium.
Writes the site of the Bills: "Let Josh cook."
In this rollercoaster ride that is the Bills' season, the ugly loss in Miami has been buried under Allen's latest MVP performance.
"Who needs James Cook?" The Athletic says. "Sure, a running game is nice, but watching Josh Allen go full Josh Allen — 317 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, two interceptions, 40 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns — is one of the best ways to spend a Sunday. He became the first player in NFL history to have three passing touchdowns of 25 yards or more and three rushing touchdowns in the same game."
MORE: Bills' reported reasons for benching Keon Coleman vs. Buccaneers
The Bills, who visit the Houston Texans this week on Thursday Night Football, are again in the mix of the AFC's best teams. At No. 7, they are not far behind the conference front-runners: Indianapolis Colts (3), Denver Broncos (4) and New England Patriots (5).
Coming off their win over the lowly Tennessee Titans, the Texans come in at No. 19 this week.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —