Colin Cowherd ecstatic about Josh Allen following Bills win vs Buccaneers
Josh Allen put the Buffalo Bills on his back in Week 11, leading them to a 44-32 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
It wasn't perfect, with Allen throwing two interceptions, but he did everything in his power to ensure the Bills improved to 7-3. That included throwing for 317 yards with three touchdown passes while adding 40 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns.
After that performance, Colin Cowherd is singing the praises of the 2024 NFL MVP. Cowherd said on his podcast that Allen is not only the best player right now, but he's among the five best that Cowherd has ever seen play the game.
“Josh Allen, to me, is the best football player in the world. I think he is the best football player, maybe one of the five best football players I've ever seen."
Josh Allen is the Buffalo Bills' franchise right now
Cowherd was joined by John Middlekauff, who says Allen is not just the leader of the franchise, but he is the franchise.
"Josh Allen is the Bills' franchise. This team was a joke for 20 years. You watch him today, like, if Josh Allen disappeares tomorrow, the Bills would become the Jets, or the Dolphins like that."
Middlekauff called Allen an untoppable force, saying he gives you the same caliber-quarterback as Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, and Patrick Mahomes. In addition to his talent as a passer, you have the running ability of a Cam Newton with Allen.
The comparisons to Newton have been around for years, with Allen surpassing nearly every record set by the 2015 NFL MVP. He even broke a record this weekend previously held by Tom Brady when he recorded his 11th career game with 3+ passing and 1+ rushing touchdowns.
As impressive as all this is, Allen and the Bills are concerned with one thing, which is bringing a Lombardi Trophy to Western New York. If that happens, Allen will cement himself as one of the best to ever play the game.
