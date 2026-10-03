Bills' Offense Pushing Near-Historic Pace Heading Into Patriots' Matchup

The Buffalo Bills’ offense is on a near-record pace through three weeks of the 2026 regular season.

Under the guidance of first-year head coach Joe Brady, the team’s 77 points in Week 1 and 2 combined were the fourth-most points ever scored through the first two games of a season by an NFL franchise being led by a rookie head man, and Buffalo is currently on pace to account for 33.7 points per game this year—around 572 total points for a 17-game stretch—despite barely escaping with a 24-16 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in a sloppy effort last Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

It’s been an impressive showing by the “Brady Bunch” from Orchard Park so far, and it’s one that’s rarely been achieved in the history of the National Football League.

Brady, Allen and Co. are cementing their names in history

Sep. 19, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' coach Joe Brady speaks with Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) during a timeout in the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

In addition to becoming the fifth-youngest head coach to ever reach a mark of 3-0 in the first three outings of his career as a coach, Brady is orchestrating an attack that’s only been topped by 11 other teams in league history according to StatMuse.

In fact, the most high-powered offense in a single season in the modern era of NFL football “only” reached a rate of 37.9 points per game, which means Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen and his group of weapons aren’t too far behind.

That team Allen and Co. are still chasing?

Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs for extra yards during the second half against the Detroit Lions at the Bills' home opener at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2013 Denver Broncos, a squad—led by Hall-of-Fame quarterback Peyton Manning—that finished as Super Bowl runner-ups to the Seattle Seahawks that year after posting an incredible 606 points in the regular season before a near-perfect postseason run.

Manning, who won the NFL’s Most Valuable Player Award that season, posted 56 total touchdowns . . . while Allen is currently on track for 62.3 trips across the goal line after already accounting for 11 offensive scores (5 passing TDs, 6 rushing TDs) in three games thus far in 2026.

Needless to say, reaching the trajectory of that Broncos’ prolific attack is actually obtainable with how things are currently going in Western New York, and that’s a scary thought—at least for the other 31 teams—to ponder.

Advanced metrics make the outlook even ‘spookier’ for Bills’ opponents

Sep. 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass in the first half against the Detroit Lions at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But, what’s even more terrifying for those other franchises—and quite fitting for the spooky month of October—is how incredibly efficient the entire operation has been based out of Buffalo’s southeastern suburb through September.

When looking at advanced metrics supplied by “SFdata9ers”, an NFL analytical account on X, the Bills’ offense has the lowest three-and-out rate in the entire league right now—nearly 6% less than the next team—at a clip of just 3.3% through three weeks.

Three-and-Out Rates through Week 3



1. BUF (just one three-and-out so far)

2. ATL

3. LAR

...

30. HOU

31. PHI

32. TEN pic.twitter.com/xMksILTM4B — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) October 2, 2026

And, furthermore, when looking at another data point provided by the account, Buffalo is currently ranked third in the league in points scored per drive at 3.37 PPD.

Simply put, when combining all of those impressive accolades together, members of Bills Mafia are literally witnessing history before their eyes at this point of the fall . . . and there’s a chance it reaches levels never seen by anyone by the time winter rolls around.

Buffalo can build upon near-record pace against New England

Dec 31, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a deep pass in the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Heading into a pivotal matchup in the AFC East against the desperate New England Patriots—a team that will be without several key players on the field this weekend—there’s an opportunity upcoming for the Bills to continue piling on to their already astonishing scoring effort this season.

New England just surrendered 35 points on the road last week to the Jacksonville Jaguars, so seeing Buffalo top its current mark of just under 34 PPG isn’t out of the realm of possibilities this Sunday.

In the end, however, Bills’ fans will surely just take another win and the chance to almost completely bury the Patriots in the division and conference standings heading into the second week of October.