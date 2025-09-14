Bills Central

Josh Allen on verge of passing Bills' legend O.J. Simpson Sunday vs. Jets

Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen can continue his amazing run of success Sunday against the New York Jets.

Richie Whitt

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass against the Jets at Highmark Stadium in 2024.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass against the Jets at Highmark Stadium in 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Looking to avoid an emotional letdown in the wake of last week's epic comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens, the Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

While the team needs a win to secure a 2-0 start and maintain their lead in the AFC East, several players could have big individual days as well.

A look at the Bills on the doorstep of important milestones:

QB Josh Allen

With three passing touchdowns, he will reach 200 for his career and pass both Alex Smith and Phil Simms into 51st place on the all-time list. And with a touchdown, he will pass O.J. Simpson (69) for third place on Buffalo's all-time list of scrimmage touchdowns. Thurman Thomas and Andre Reed both ended their Bills careers with 87.

DE Joey Bosa

Signed by the Bills last offseason to harass the likes of Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs, he can break into the NFL's Top 100 all-time sacks list with one of the Jets' Justin Fields.

Bosa has 72 career sacks, tied with Rob Burnett for 100th. With his 73rd, he'll become No. 99.

Joey Bosa
Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) and defensive end Joey Bosa (97) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

WR Keon Coleman

With another strong performance — he caught eight passes for 112 yards vs. the Ravens — he will join Andre Reed and Stefon Diggs as the only Bills' receivers to top 100+ receiving yards in the first two games of the season.

Published
