New mock draft links Bills to defensive playmakers, potential WR1
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a frustrating loss to the Houston Texans in Week 12, which exposed many of their biggest weaknesses.
One major concern was their inability to block for Josh Allen, but he was also unable to find any receivers downfield. That's been a constant concern for them, and with Keon Coleman in the doghouse, it's unlikely to change this season.
MORE: Bills set to make Hallmark Channel debut Saturday night in 'Holiday Touchdown'
That's why Pro Football Network's James Fragoza targets a wide receiver for the Bills in the first round of his latest three-round mock draft. He then goes for two defenders, which should help shore up issues on that side of the ball. That said, let's see who Fragoza has in mind for Buffalo.
Round 1, Pick 22: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
With their first pick, Fragoza has the Bills taking Washington's Denzel Boston. A massive target at 6-foot-4 and 209 pounds, Boston would give them some much-needed size. Unlike Coleman, mentioned above, he's more than just a contested catch guy, as Boston is able to create separation.
"Denzel Boston is a big-bodied WR able to create separation at the top of routes or out-muscle DBs at the catch point. He moves well for his 6’4 frame and has enough speed to threaten downfield. He’ll never be a decisive route runner, but he doesn’t have to be to win, and that’s the sort of alpha the Bills have longed for on the outside."
Round 2, Pick 55: Quincy Rhodes Jr., EDGE, Arkansas
Buffalo took Landon Jackson in the third round this season, but the Arkansas product hardly made any impact before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Now, they go after another Razorback, targeting Quincy Rhodes Jr. in the second round.
"A towering 6’6, 275-pound breakout who’s shown off rare versatility and an NFL-ready build, Quincy Rhodes Jr. has been a lone bright spot for the Arkansas Razorbacks," Fragoza wrote.
SIGN UP: Get Bills OnSI straight to your inbox (for free)
"Whether lining up inside or on the edge, he’s given Arkansas a mismatch creator able to play all over the front, and his upside seems sky-high after making waves in just his first year as a starter."
Rhodes broke out in 2025 after Jackson departed for the NFL and could be exactly what the Bills need to round out their defensive line.
Round 3, Pick 86: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
Fragoza loves the Bills’ third-round choice in this mock. Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez does it all, which is why Fragoza said he should be a Heisman finalist.
"Jacob Rodriguez deserves to be a Heisman finalist for the somewhat insane season he’s putting together, but more than that, the former QB deserves a top-100 selection. His play recognition and fluid flow through the defense allow him to thrive in chaos, something he’ll see a lot of in NFL boxes."
Buffalo needs to get younger and healthier at linebacker, which is why this pick makes plenty of sense.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —