Doug Flutie roasts himself while praising Bills QB Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills are preparing for their Week 2 showdown with the New York Jets, but not everyone is over their shocking Week 1 comeback.
The Bills overcame a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens by scoring 16 points in the final four minutes. That led to a 41-40 victory and a chorus of praise for reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen.
Former Buffalo quarterback Doug Flutie was among those who were amazed by Allen’s heroics, although he wasn’t surprised. When asked about his take on the game, Flutie said he missed the comeback due to a hockey game, but watched the highlights.
He then said he believes they’re never out of a game because of Allen and was able to compliment the current signal-caller in Buffalo while roasting himself.
"You guys are going to love this, the Canadian press will love this. I was watching at the hockey rink because I had a 10:45 men's hockey league game. I didn't get to watch the comeback, I had to watch the highlights when I got home,” Flutie said.
“I had that feeling about Josh all the time, that you are not out of a game. He plays the game the way I wanted to play the game, and I tried to play it, but he's a lot bigger, a lot stronger, and throw the ball through a brick wall and all that."
Flutie also played down his hockey skill, saying his team won 5-1 while he had a goal and an assist. He then quickly said, he was a horrible hockey player.
As much fun as Flutie was to watch during his prime, he’s right that Allen’s performance was far superior. That not a knock on Flutie since Allen has established himself as one of the best to ever play the game.
