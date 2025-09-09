Josh Allen breaks traditional grading scale in Bills Week 1 win
Week 1 is officially in the books, and the Buffalo Bills are ready to turn their attention to the New York Jets.
That doesn’t mean the rest of us can’t dissect more from the opening weekend. This is exactly what Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski did as he issued a report card for all 32 starting quarterbacks in Week 1.
As expected, Josh Allen was showered with praise for his work in the comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens. He was so impressive that Sobleski broke the traditional grading scale giving Allen an A+++ while saying he’s “reaching legendary status.”
”Josh Allen is reaching legendary status as the quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, because the team is never out of the game, even when trailing by 15 points with four minutes left to play.” - Sobleski, Bleacher Report
Sobleski stated that Buffalo had a win probability of just 1.1 percent with 8:37 remaining in the fourth quarter but still found a way to win. He gives Allen most of the credit for this, and it’s hard to argue given his 394 passing yards and four total touchdowns.
Throw in the fact that he accomplished this against an AFC powerhouse like Baltimore, and the grade feels well earned.
