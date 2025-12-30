Which wild-card opponent do Bills want to play most?
In this story:
The Buffalo Bills' streak of consecutive AFC East titles is over, and now, as a wild-card team, their opponent for the wild-card round will likely be determined after the final regular-season game at Highmark Stadium, which kicks off at 4:25 p.m. EST on Sunday.
There are six possible opponents for the Bills, but which one looks the most appealing to them? Here's a list of the teams they could face and how they'd feel about each one from best to worst.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers
RELATED: Why Sean McDermott's unsuccessful late-game decision gives reason for optimism
The Bills defeated the Steelers on the last day of November quite handily, thanks to a couple of big defensive plays, most notably. Now, arguably, their two best players are out, which will make it even easier for them.
DK Metcalf and T.J. Watt are suspended and injured, respectively, but they need to win to get in, and there's no guarantee Buffalo will get to the No. 5 seed anyway.
2. Denver Broncos
Even though the Broncos are the No. 1 seed in the AFC right now, they haven't been compelling over the last month or so. They've skirted past injury-riddled teams like the Commanders, Packers and Chiefs since Thanksgiving, and got crushed by the Jaguars in Week 16.
The Bills would at least need the Broncos and Jaguars to lose and the Patriots to win to have a shot at a rematch of last season's wild-card game against them this year.
3. New England Patriots
MORE: Buffalo Bills cut free-agent failure after critical blocked kick in Week 17 vs. Eagles
The Patriots looked as dominant as ever on Sunday against the New York Jets, with Drake Maye throwing for five touchdowns and taking a seat midway through the third quarter in a 42-10 drubbing that helped them clinch the AFC East.
The Bills would need the Broncos to win and the Jaguars to lose to go along with a win against the Jets in Week 18 to have a shot to face them, and they should be confident, as they beat this team two weeks ago.
4. Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens always scare the Bills with Derrick Henry in the backfield, especially after coming off his record-breaking seventh 200-yard game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, which helped them stay alive.
Much like the Steelers, a lot of things need to go the Bills' way to have a matchup with the Ravens in the wild-card round, but the Bills will be much happier if they avoid Baltimore, even if they pulled off one of the best comebacks in NFL history against them in Week 1.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
RELATED: Revealing Josh Allen injury update provided by Bills' head coach ahead of Week 18
The Jaguars are the team that came out of nowhere in the middle of the season, as they have rattled off seven straight wins to vault themselves into the AFC South lead, being led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who's playing like an MVP right now.
The Bills are so unfortunate that Lawrence is so hot right now, as he has accounted for 22 total touchdowns in the Jags' seven-game win streak. Jacksonville is most likely to be Buffalo's first-round opponent, so look out.
6. Houston Texans
This Texans team is much different than the squad that defeated the Bills 23-19 with backup QB Davis Mills in Week 12, and not in a good way for Buffalo. Houston is on an eight-game winning streak, with six of those games being decided by one score.
The improving Houston offense complements its top-tier defense excellently, but as long as Jacksonville wins, the Bills won't run into Houston in the wild-card round.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
More Buffalo Bills News:
Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.Follow Kleiner2003