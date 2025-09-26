Undefeated Bills' defensive deficiencies likely overblown
The Buffalo Bills are undefeated, but far from perfect according to the latest analysis from Bleacher Report.
Identifying "a key challenge facing every franchise" heading into Week 4, BR writer Brad Gagnon highlighted Buffalo's "depleted defense."
"The absence of key defenders Ed Oliver (ankle), Matt Milano (pec) and Taron Johnson (quad) has yet to cost the Bills in the win column. With the secondary hurting, though, they surrendered 40 points at home in Week 1 and have now been hit hard in the front seven. Beating the lowly Jets and Dolphins in Weeks 2 and 3 didn't necessarily solve the problem," said Gagnon.
While the Bills, who scored at least 30 points in all three victories, currently have a few variables on the defensive side, the situation isn't as awful as some may believe.
First, Johnson is back. He played 40 snaps in the 31-21 victory over the Dolphins. Meanwhile, Oliver and Milano are not facing long-term timetables despite the fact they won't be available against the New Orleans Saints on September 28.
"They're fortunate enough to have the Saints and Patriots at home the next two weeks, but this could eventually be far from ideal for the current Super Bowl favorite, said Gagnon in summary.
They're also fortunate enough to have two starter level players set to come off suspension after Week 6. Defensive end Michael Hoecht and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi will give a boost to the front seven that Gagnon referenced.
"We're not at our best whatsoever. And being 3-0 is very encouraging because we still have a ways to go and we're going to get there, I'm excited to see us when we're at our best," said
Although the defensive performance has been far from ideal, the unit produced the key stop when needed in all three games. The forced fumble on Derrick Henry and the interception of Tua Tagovailoa were turning points in the respective victories.
"I just feel like we're a resilient group," said Johnson. "It doesn't matter how the game is going.We're going to have that mindset that we can win the game, regardless if we're down or if we're up."
The Bills' defense may not be exactly where it needs to be right now, but there are signs that will change.
