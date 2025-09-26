Bills Central

Undefeated Bills' defensive deficiencies likely overblown

The Buffalo Bills' defense is 'going to get there' per starting nickel CB Taron Johnson

Ralph Ventre

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tries to avoid Buffalo Bills cornerback Dorian Strong and cornerback Taron Johnson after picking up a couple yards in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tries to avoid Buffalo Bills cornerback Dorian Strong and cornerback Taron Johnson after picking up a couple yards in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills are undefeated, but far from perfect according to the latest analysis from Bleacher Report.

Identifying "a key challenge facing every franchise" heading into Week 4, BR writer Brad Gagnon highlighted Buffalo's "depleted defense."

"The absence of key defenders Ed Oliver (ankle), Matt Milano (pec) and Taron Johnson (quad) has yet to cost the Bills in the win column. With the secondary hurting, though, they surrendered 40 points at home in Week 1 and have now been hit hard in the front seven. Beating the lowly Jets and Dolphins in Weeks 2 and 3 didn't necessarily solve the problem," said Gagnon.

While the Bills, who scored at least 30 points in all three victories, currently have a few variables on the defensive side, the situation isn't as awful as some may believe.

MORE: 'Real concerns on defensive side' affect Bills' ranking amongst NFL unbeatens

First, Johnson is back. He played 40 snaps in the 31-21 victory over the Dolphins. Meanwhile, Oliver and Milano are not facing long-term timetables despite the fact they won't be available against the New Orleans Saints on September 28.

"They're fortunate enough to have the Saints and Patriots at home the next two weeks, but this could eventually be far from ideal for the current Super Bowl favorite, said Gagnon in summary.

They're also fortunate enough to have two starter level players set to come off suspension after Week 6. Defensive end Michael Hoecht and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi will give a boost to the front seven that Gagnon referenced.

Michael Hoecht hits the blocking sled
Bills edge Michael Hoecht hits the blocking sled during position drillsat St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 31, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We're not at our best whatsoever. And being 3-0 is very encouraging because we still have a ways to go and we're going to get there, I'm excited to see us when we're at our best," said

Although the defensive performance has been far from ideal, the unit produced the key stop when needed in all three games. The forced fumble on Derrick Henry and the interception of Tua Tagovailoa were turning points in the respective victories.

RELATED: Starter David Edwards gets 'chills' as Bills chase franchise record home win streak

"I just feel like we're a resilient group," said Johnson. "It doesn't matter how the game is going.We're going to have that mindset that we can win the game, regardless if we're down or if we're up."

The Bills' defense may not be exactly where it needs to be right now, but there are signs that will change.

Terrel Bernard INT
Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) runs against the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.