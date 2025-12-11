Bills' first Week 15 injury report encouraging for Dalton Kincaid, four others

The Buffalo Bills may be turning a corner when it comes to the health of five key starters.

All four players — RT Spencer Brown, WR Joshua Palmer, LB Terrel Bernard, DE Joey Bosa — who were unavailable in Week 14 continue to improve according to Bills' head coach Sean McDermott.

"Joey Bosa will be limited. Terrel Bernard, limited. Spencer Brown and Josua Palmer, the same, both limited," said McDermott on Wednesday.

In another positive development, tight end Dalton Kincaid is apparently approaching 100 percent after returning to game action on December 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kincaid, who pulled his hamstring during a November 9 road loss to the Miami Dolphins, had missed three consecutive games due to injury.

On Wednesday, the Bills listed Kincaid as a full participant while removing the hamstring issue from the practice report. As the Bills prepare to visit the New England Patriots on December 14, the efficient pass-catcher appears to be dealing with only the knee injury that popped up last week.

Official upgrades

Bosa, Bernard and Palmer were all non-participants at practice last week. Therefore, their latest statuses represent upgrades.

Joey Bosa tuns towards the fumble that defensive tackle DaQuan Jones caused after sacking quarterback Baker Mayfield on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All three players earned limited designations on Wednesday. After pulling his hamstring during the November 30 win, Bosa missed his first game as a Bill in Week 14. Bernard has missed two consecutive outings after injuring his elbow in a November 20 loss. Palmer has been in and out of the lineup since being forced out due to a knee/ankle injury on October 13.

Brown ready for battle

The Bills were without their starting right tackle for the past two games after a right shoulder injury sidelined him during the November 20 game against the Texans. Brown returned to practice last week, logging three straight limited sessions as Buffalo prepped for the December 7 game against the Steelers. After deeming Brown as questionable to play, Buffalo scratched him in favor of back Ryan Van Demark.

Brown, who was limited against on Wednesday, has since publicly declared himself ready for a December 14 return to game action.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) enters the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Wednesday walk-through

The Bills did not hold a regular practice on Wednesday, instead opting for a less physically strenuous walk-through. Therefore, practice report participation is only an estimation. Thursday will provide more answers as to the players' progress.

"And then as we head into Wednesday, Wednesday will probably be a walkthrough, so that'll be hard to tell for sure," said McDermott on Monday.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer runs for several yards after catching a pass during first half action of the Bills home game against the New Orleans Saints in Orchard Park on Sept. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bills' Injury Report (Week 15)

TE Dawson Knox (personal) — DNP



LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) — Limited



DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — Limited



OL Spencer Brown (shoulder) — Limited



WR Joshua Palmer (ankle) — Limited



S Cole Bishop (calf) — Full



TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Full

