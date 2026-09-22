Bills' Week 3 Stock Risers: Value Surging for Three Players on NFL Rookie Contracts

Naturally, no player is more important to the Buffalo Bills than franchise quarterback Josh Allen, but the five-time NFL MVP finalist can't do it all.

In order to get the Bills back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1993, Allen needs help. Simply put, there are other players who need to carry some weight along the way.

Through the season's first two weeks, Buffalo's established stars have delivered with Allen leading the way. More importantly, however, there are three players on rookie contracts who appear to have taken their game to the next level.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass against the Detroit Lions during the second half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All three recent draft picks delivered under added pressure against the Detroit Lions in Week 2. With the defense losing down lineman Ed Oliver to a pregame hip flexor, and the offense losing top wide receiver DJ Moore to a second-quarter AC joint sprain, the Bills leaned on draft picks from 2023, 2024 and 2025 during the September 17 primetime win.

Here are the three Bills' players who have boosted their stock to new levels.

TE Dalton Kincaid

The Bills picked up the fifth-year option for the 2023 first-round draft pick this past spring, and it looks like a genius move in retrospect. Kincaid leads all NFL tight ends in receiving yards (225) through two games.

In the 41-31 victory over the Lions, Kincaid finished as Buffalo's leading receiver for the second week in a row. He caught seven passes for 95 yards and one touchdown.

While his receiving ability has always been evident, Kincaid has become an even more dangerous weapon by developing into a competent blocker.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a catch for a first down against Detroit Lions during the second half at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"He spent all offseason focused on being able to get stronger. You can feel the torque, the way that he's blocking, he's coming out of his stance. He is strong. He's a physical guy," said first-year head coach Joe Brady.

As a result, he's been on the field for nearly 70 percent of the offense's snaps.

"When he can be in on runs and passes, it's going to help in both components of him being able to create the matchups in the pass game and then also us to get certain type of defenses, when he's on the field, because of what he can do in the run game," said Brady.

NT Deone Walker

The 6-foot-7 Walker is turning out to be a fourth-round steal from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Walker, who was initially projected as a first-round talent prior to an underwhelming senior season, has quickly become a foundational piece for defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's 3-4 front.

Using his unique combination of size and athleticism, the behemoth dominated the trenches against the Lions. Walker knocked down three passes attempts and registered three quarterback hits while applying consistent pressure on Jared Goff.

"You can't watch that game and not feel his impact," said Leonhard.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) tackles Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) during the first half at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Waller has been so impactful that it's hard to take him off the field. He took more reps than any other Bills' down lineman on Thursday Night Football.

"He's been a warrior here the first couple weeks. Played a lot of snaps and just very impactful. We'll continue to build off of that," said Leonhard. "Especially in a game on a short week and losing Ed, you needed somebody up front to really step up and have a huge one. And he did that, and it was a lot of fun to watch."

DL DeWayne Carter

Carter, a 2024 third-round pick, appeared buried on the depth chart during training camp, but he has seemingly found new life in Leonhard's scheme.

After logging 18 solid snaps in the season opener against the Houston Texans, Carter's workload increased with Oliver unavailable in Week 2. He took 31 reps for the undermanned position group, and Leonhard apparently liked what he saw.

"DeWayne Carter stepped up. He had a big game. Played great for us," said Leonhard.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff keeps the ball and runs keeping away from Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DeWayne Carter during the second half at the Bills home opener game against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In addition to arguably being miscast by former head coach Sean McDermott, Carter's development was derailed by an Achilles tear early last September. Fortunately, however, he's fully recovered and producing.

"Just proud of him," said Leonhard. "You go through injuries. I went through injuries myself and, you always, there's a level of self-doubt. There's a level of uncertainty just about where you're at physically, and am I going to be the same player? To push through that and then actually have some success and just start to feel like yourself again, that's a huge feeling for an athlete."

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