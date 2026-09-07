Unexpected Projection Signals Career Year from Bills' WR Keon Coleman

Keon Coleman, a 2024 second-round draft pick (No. 33 overall), was supposed to be the new WR1 for the Buffalo Bills. After two seasons, however, he has yet to live up to those expectations.

Coleman has 67 receptions for 960 yards with eight touchdowns in 26 games. He hasn't been awful, but he hasn't earned the trust of the coaching staff and was a healthy scratch for multiple games during the 2025 season.

That led to plenty of predictions that Coleman could be on the way out, but the Bills still want to give him an opportunity to shine. First-year head coach Joe Brady says he believes in Coleman and sees a big leap in store for him in 2026.

Analyst has big prediction for Keon Coleman in 2026

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman scores a touchdown during an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brady isn't alone in that prediction as ESPN's Seth Walder recently made a surprising prediction for Coleman, saying he sees him recording at least 750 yards and five touchdowns for Buffalo this season, both of which would be career highs.

"Wide receiver Keon Coleman will record 750 or more receiving yards and at least five touchdowns -- both career highs. Earlier this offseason I thought there was a decent chance he'd be on a different team by now," Walder wrote.

"But Coleman also hasn't been that bad in his first two years, posting a 49 overall score in ESPN's receiver score (just below average) and 1.6 yards per route run. Even though the Bills added Moore, I could see Coleman having a mini breakout in Year 3."

Can Keon Coleman live up to the hype?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman carries the ball against the New York Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those numbers would help justify the Bills staying faithful in Coleman, and he's had a strong camp. That said, it's going to be tough to sell fans on a breakout season for Coleman, especially after they spent the entire 2025 season hearing about his potential for a huge campaign.

They even bought in completely when Coleman had eight receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown in their Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens. The problem is that he fell off drastically after that, recording just 30 receptions for 292 yards and three touchdowns in his remaining 12 games.

Coleman failed to record more than 49 yards in a single game following his Week 1 explosion, and that was without DJ Moore and Skyler Bell on the roster. The added talent at receiver will make it even more difficult for him to see targets, which is why this prediction feels somewhat optimistic.

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