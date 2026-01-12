Bills surprisingly open as road favorite over Broncos in AFC Divisional Round game

After a rugged, resilient Wild Card playoff win in Jacksonville on Sunday, Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen woke up Monday battered, bruised and, most importantly, believed.

From injuries to inconsistency and sometimes all out ineptness, the Bills' season hasn't exactly gone according to plan. Yet here they are, again riding Allen to another appearance in the AFC Divisional Round.

MORE: Ex-NFL team doctor says Josh Allen 'hurt, not injured' as Bills prepare for Broncos

And early indications are that the belief in the Bills is as strong as ever, evidenced by No. 6-seeded Buffalo being favored over the No. 1-seed Broncos in Denver next weekend. At FanDuel, the Bills are opening as 1.5-point favorites over a team that went 14-3 in the regular season.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), right, celebrates his touchdown with teammate tight end Dawson Knox (88) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Broncos went 8-1 at home, losing only to the Jaguars, 34-20, in Week 16. Buffalo is 6-3 on the road after Sunday's 27-24 win Florida. It was their first road playoff win since 1992.

The Bills played the Broncos in the 2024 playoffs. The fell behind 7-0 on a Bo Nix long touchdown pass on the first drive of the game, but then dominated in a 31-7 win at Highmark Stadium. That game surely plays a factor in Buffalo being favored, as does the experience factor at quarterback.

MORE: Late-season addition proves more valuable than Joey Bosa in Bills' win over Jaguars

Allen enters the matchup with a career playoff record of 8-6. Nix is 0-1.

This will be the Bills' sixth consecutive appearance in the AFC Divisional Round. The Broncos haven't played a game in this round since Peyton Manning led them to a Super Bowl win in the 2015 season.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

James Cook | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —