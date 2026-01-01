Josh Allen one of five non-participants on Bills' first Week 18 injury report

The Buffalo Bills are apparently taking a cautious approach during the practice week with a number of banged-up veterans, including starting quarterback Josh Allen.

With the Bills preparing to host the New York Jets in the regular season finale on January 4, Allen was one of six non-participants in Orchard Park. The quarterback is dealing with a minor right foot injury that was reaggravated during the December 28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bills took a similar approach with Allen last week, limiting him until Friday's practice.

"I could tell you that he's in a better spot, according to [team trainer] Nate [Breske] early this week than he was last week. So that's all I can tell you right now, and we'll just take a will-see approach as we go through the week here," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on Wednesday.

Beat up on defense

Four defensive starters did not practice for the Bills on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, safety Jordan Poyer, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Terrel Bernard were all sidelined for the week's first practice, and all four are at different spots in their recoveries.

Jones and Poyer both missed the Week 17 game. The former is nursing a calf injury that has resurfaced from earlier in the season. The latter tweaked his hamstring on December 21 against the Browns. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Bills keep these two veterans on the shelf until the playoffs start.

Meanwhile, Bosa, who pulled his hamstring in Week 13, appears to be on a maintenance plan of sorts. After missing the December 7 win against Cincinnati, he has made three straight starts. Last week, he made a daily progression on the practice report, going from DNP to limited to full.

Bernard, who is playing through an elbow issue, suffered another injury last Sunday. He has already been ruled out for Week 18.

Fullback Reggie Gilliam was also sidelined on Wednesday, but it was due to illness.

Two notable improvements

Tight end Dalton Kincaid and kicker Matt Prater were both inactive against the Eagles due to injuries, but both are trending toward availability in Week 18.

Prater returned to practice in full capacity as he recovers from a quad injury to his kicking leg.

Kincaid, who is nursing a lingering knee injury, was a limited participant and continues to improve.

"He's in a better spot than the way he ended the week. So again, we'll take that one day at a time and see where it goes," said McDermott.

Bills' Injury Report (Week 18)

WEDNESDAY

QB Josh Allen (foot) — DNP



LB Terrel Bernard (calf) — DNP



DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — DNP



FB Reggie Gilliam (illness) — DNP



DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP



S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) — DNP



TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Limited



TE Dawson Knox (knee) — Limited



DB Cam Lewis (hamstring) — Limited



DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) — Limited



K Matt Prater (quad) — Full



*Bills held a walkthrough on Wednesday, meaning player participation is an estimation

